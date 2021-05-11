Pandemic Restrictions are Being Lifted, but Many are Still Struggling with Stress and Despair

A national faith leader offers keys to emotional recovery in the wake of COVID-19

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / The pandemic has caused many people to feel discouraged and defeated - and even though infection rates are dropping, the CDC reports that depression and suicidal ideation numbers are not. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Seattle points out that, even as we see the light at the end of the tunnel, many still feel like it's the train barreling at them.

"It's understandable. We lost more than 500,000 American lives over the last year, and for every one of those lives lost there were loved ones left behind grieving." So what are the keys to moving past the grief? Pastor Bradley believes the best way to heal is to get up and get out of a rut by taking intentional action. "Stasis of the body and mind, as well as prolonged isolation, can be destructive," says Bradley, "There are life-giving habits which move us forward during the grieving process and are redemptive during life's most difficult days."

Bradley points out that there are many personal and community opportunities to help with this process. Accessible, easy to utilize, and often overlooked, he shares his three key components to recovery that help the suffering move forward.

Serving Others: Love thy neighbor. There are people in your community who are feeling the effects of isolation and despair; unselfishness is back. All across the nation, individuals are stepping up to help people on their blocks and in their communities. Washington State-resident Matt Roark started a food giveaway program where he and a volunteer team distributed nearly 9 million pounds of food in the last year. Religious organizations like Grace Community Church created 'Hope Boxes' filled with surprise gifts and given away with compassion and uplifting conversations. You don't have to look too far to find a way to help.

Family Meals: Clear off the dinner table. According to a study by the FMI foundation, Americans have rediscovered the value of family meals and how they can be a high point of the day. 78% of respondents reported positive sentiments, and virtual meals are increasing too. Many families are connecting regularly through zoom, even though they are geographically distant. With simpler schedules and a slower pace, families are making more time to be together. Fire up the camera and connect.

Increased Generosity: The Golden Rule. It is vital to notice the national and global needs in a worldwide pandemic in order to make a difference, together. World Vision President Edgar Sandoval has reported the greatest humanitarian effort in their history, mobilizing 220 thousand volunteer community health workers, 80,000 faith leaders, and more than 800,000 donors in over 70 countries. Bradley contends that this is a tangible demonstration of how much we genuinely care about each other. "It is inspiring to see people stepping up, which results in a combination of benefits; people are helped, others are mobilized, and we experience real hope together."

Jesse Bradley is Lead Pastor at Grace Community Church and holds a degree in Psychology from Dartmouth College. A former professional athlete, he is an author and sought-after speaker on trauma, grief recovery, and transformative practices. For more information, visit JesseBradley.org.

