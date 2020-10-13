TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, and will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10.00 am ET.

Toll Free (North America): +1 888 390 0546

Toronto Local: +1 416 764 8688

Toll Free (UK): 0800 652 2435

Conference ID: 30634237

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1386797&tp_key=6773a668d6

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.gsr.com following the call.

Company Profile:

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow. Since winning the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star has remained committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-star-reports-on-third-quarter-2020-results-and-conference-call-301150813.html

