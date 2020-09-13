The pandemic pivot: A check-in with companies that shifted to help during COVID-19

At the onset of the novel coronavirus, public officials scrambled to find ventilators and personal protective equipment to care for the sick and keep health care workers safe. While they were looking abroad to fill many of the needs — domestic businesses, including some in Windsor, stepped in to build capacity here at home.

Many of these businesses were seeing a big disruption in their day-to-day affairs due to the virus and a shift in focus became a temporary way to pitch in for some, while others found a new niche.

CBC Windsor checked in with some of those businesses to see how the pandemic pivot is going.

Masks

At the start, the demand for medical grade masks was high. Health officials went to great lengths to secure the vital piece of equipment to help keep workers safe.

Early on, one Windsor company, Harbour Technologies, jumped in to try and create what the company said would be Canada's first certified N-95 mask. Normally the company services the nuclear industry.

There are still some regulatory hoops for the company to jump through; getting a certification from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the U.S. to carry the N-95 distinction is still a couple of months off.

That will certify the mask removed 95 percent of airborne particles from the air during the institute's test. For now, it is considered a C-95 mask, where "C" stands for civilian.

In the meantime, the company has four lines built that can pump out more than 9,000 masks a day. Two of them will serve the medical market, one is for the industrial market and one is for the commercial market.

View photos Jacob Barker/CBC More

"These first machines will be having products off of them within a month and our other machines will probably be by end of October," Glover said.

While the company waits for its N95 certification, a consumer-facing partnership, called Atmis Protective equipment, is selling a different line of masks and a face shields.

"Primarily the Atmis product line is going to be suited for civilian and individual use outside of medical, there are some applications for medical use as well but the initial products and designs we're coming out with are civilian use," Trevor Pare, of Atmis, said.

The production lines are now being pieced together at Atmis' Windsor facility and the company is poised to start filling orders from across the country, Glover said.

"I think maybe one day when we look back and say 'Hey this was a great idea' but for now we're just focused on getting a good product out in a timely fashion," Glover said.

Hand sanitizer

It was a hustle for the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor to get all the ingredients needed for hand sanitizer when the need for it became apparent in March.

"It was very hectic at the very beginning," Han Ha, manufacturing manager, said. "The dramatic demand in hand sanitizer, there was no supply for it, so there was a huge shortage and for us we wanted to fill a little bit of that supply space."

View photos Submitted by Han Ha More

Story continues