Pandemic pastime turns into customized charcuterie board business for Stewart Hall family

When Chris Long of Stewart Hall was laid off from his construction job at the outset of the pandemic, he retreated to his garage.

With nothing but some platters, sanders and routers — and a lot of time on his hands — the skilled craftsman began experimenting with a new hobby: making charcuterie boards from scratch.

“It was just more or less something I just started playing with when I was bored. And then once I made a few — it took a bit to get used to doing it — I got it down and we decided we could make them and make a profit,” Long said.

What started as a pandemic pastime soon blossomed into a budding business, and with the help of his wife Jessica Donoghue, Charcuterie Shed was born in December 2020.

Husband and wife duo Long and Donoghue operate their business from home, taking orders for delivery and pickups.

In his garage, Long — described as the “mastermind” behind the family-run business by Donoghue — uses locally-sourced wood to create handmade, customized charcuterie boards.

A foodie favourite, charcuterie boards — slabs featuring an array of carefully placed cheeses and cured meats — have exploded in popularity in recent years.

But the boards coming out of Long’s garage are far from the typical brands you’d see on store shelves.

Long’s secret ingredient? Epoxy.

“Epoxy is a two-part resin that you mix together, and it makes a nice clear coating and then you add colours to it to get the desired colours and design you’re going for using dyes and pigments and paints,” explained Long.

Everything is customized.

Some clients will ask for a plain, sanded board, while others will go for the works — a blend of brilliant colours to add the final pièce de résistance.

Charcuterie Shed is very much a family-oriented business. While the owners’ daughter Georgia, 4, is a bit too young to get involved in the business just yet, her six-year-old sister Charlotte plays a vital role helping her dad.

“(Charlotte) actually helps me pour the epoxy with me. It’s just a little bit of extra time we get to spend together,” Long said.

Long, who’s back building houses as his day-job, says working alongside his wife and daughters has brought them closer during the pandemic.

As for his favourite part of his hobby-turned business, Long said it’s all about the uniqueness of each board.

“I like the fact that nothing ever turns out the same.”

Charcuterie Shed orders can be placed by calling 705-927-1110 or by sending the business a message on Instagram @charcuterie_shed.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner