Pandemic fatigue leaves Canada in 'tricky moment', Freeland says

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is at a "tricky moment" as we near the two-year mark of a global pandemic that has left everyone tired, grouchy and grasping for signs of hope.

Freeland is speaking at a weekend virtual convention for the Ontario wing of the Liberal Party of Canada.

She did not specifically reference the convoy of anti-vaccine demonstrators who have occupied downtown Ottawa for the last eight days but they were heavy on the minds of many who spoke in the opening 90 minutes of the event.

Freeland says Canadians right now are "poised between" choosing hope that the pandemic is nearing the end, and giving in to the frustration and despair that has been lingering for almost two years.

She says it is even harder to choose hope when there is no clear finish line, but urges politicians not to give in to the partisan instinct to take advantage of people who are angry by riling them up even more.

Freeland says she knows it has been extremely hard for everyone to cope with the pandemic but she feels extremely proud and happy for the way Canadians have proved their resilience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press