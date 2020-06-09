Pandemic 'far from over', North Korean warning and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Devotees offer prayers in Jhandewalan Temple after it reopened for public for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus at Jhandewalan in New Delhi. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus. Read More

50 NDRF personnel test positive for COVID after Amphan relief work

Amphan, the second super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999, made landfall in West Bengal on 20 May. Read More

North Korea says it will cut communication channels with South

The North Korean warning came as relations between the Koreas have been strained amid a prolonged deadlock in broader nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington. Read More

Old man tied to hospital bed allegedly over non-payment of bills

Taking note of the incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised to take strict action against the hospital. Read More

Was accused of rape due to another player's actions: Akhtar

The former Pakistan pacer revealed how an unnamed teammate's 'misunderstanding' with a girl during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2005 led to him being accused of sexual assault. Read More

Trump administration permits use of weed killer blocked by court

The US Environmental Protection Agency said that farmers can use existing supplies of an agricultural weed killer linked to crop damage. Read More

Mahima Chaudhry talks about the accident that scarred her face

In 1999, a truck rammed into Mahima's car in Bengaluru, where she was shooting for Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn. Read More

Mexico president shuns virus test despite infected contact

Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he does not plan to get tested for the novel coronavirus. Read More