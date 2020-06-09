Pandemic 'far from over', North Korean warning and more: A round-up of the top stories
A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.
WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high
The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus.
50 NDRF personnel test positive for COVID after Amphan relief work
Amphan, the second super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999, made landfall in West Bengal on 20 May.
North Korea says it will cut communication channels with South
The North Korean warning came as relations between the Koreas have been strained amid a prolonged deadlock in broader nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
Old man tied to hospital bed allegedly over non-payment of bills
Taking note of the incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised to take strict action against the hospital.
Was accused of rape due to another player's actions: Akhtar
The former Pakistan pacer revealed how an unnamed teammate's 'misunderstanding' with a girl during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2005 led to him being accused of sexual assault.
Trump administration permits use of weed killer blocked by court
The US Environmental Protection Agency said that farmers can use existing supplies of an agricultural weed killer linked to crop damage.
Mahima Chaudhry talks about the accident that scarred her face
In 1999, a truck rammed into Mahima's car in Bengaluru, where she was shooting for Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn.
Mexico president shuns virus test despite infected contact
Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he does not plan to get tested for the novel coronavirus.