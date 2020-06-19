Pandemic erases Quebec's projected surplus, throws province into $15B deficit

Quebec is projecting a nearly $15-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, three months after Finance Minister Eric Girard forecast a surplus of nearly $3 billion.

Girard's economic update, released today, also plans for a second wave of COVID-19, setting aside $4 billion to manage the fallout.

In early March, before the pandemic, Girard had estimated that the fiscal year would end with a $2.7-billion surplus, but he now says Quebec is looking at a $14.9 billion hole in its 2020-21 budget.

The update says the COVID-19 crisis forced the province to inject $3.7 billion in the health sector, as well as $1 billion to help workers and another $2 billion for companies.

Girard estimates provincial revenues will fall by $8.5 billion in 2020-21.

He says he expects the province's GDP to shrink this year by 6.5 per cent, when just three months ago, he predicted it would grow by 2 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press