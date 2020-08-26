Pandemic Ebbs & Rises Again: South Korea, Australia Among Nations Witnessing Second Covid-19 Wave

Spain is among many nations around the world, witnessing a resurgence or second wave of Covid-19. Between the first week of May, till the first week of July, the country's seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases barely crossed 500 and largely ranged between 170 and 450. Since then, however, there has been a sharp increase; with daily new infections reaching peak of 6,900 cases on August 22.

As countries move towards easing lockdowns and renewing economic activities, the fear of a second wave remains. News18 analyses the resurgence of the deadly pandemic across Europe, Australia, Middle-East and Asia:

SPAIN

Spain had imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in Europe with three months of emergency which ended on June 21. After averaging less than 500 daily cases between May 3 and July 5, the nation has seen a surge in cases and has recorded a total of 56,452 cases in the last two weeks itself; an average of just above a whopping 4,000 cases everyday.

The Madrid region accounts for nearly a third of the new Covid-19 cases in Spain. People in the worst-hit areas have been advised to remain home. Madrid has reported 15,000 new cases and 300 hospitalisations over the last week.

FRANCE

France reported 4,897 cases on August 23 – its highest single-day spike for more than four months since the April 14. The seven-day moving average has been continuously increasing since mid-July even after going as low as 272 on May 27. It was recorded at 3,689 on August 24.

The surge in cases has been largely attributed to people flouting of social distancing norms in big gatherings and parties.

BELGIUM

After hovering around 1,300 cases for most of April, Belgium’s seven-day moving average had reached double-digits by mid-June and only started to increase after a month from mid-July. The country, with one of the highest Mortality Rates in the world (12.18%), recorded a high of 922 cases on August 15 – the highest single-day surge since April 25.

ITALY

Italy was one of the worst-affected countries in the world with most devastation being witnessed in the 20-day period between March 20 and April 10, in terms of number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities. A strict lockdown and other measures ensured that the number of average daily cases went down to 250 in June and 200 in July.

However, there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in August with a new peak of 1,209 on August 23 – the highest single-day surge since May 12.

The northern Lombardy region, which was one of the worst-affected regions in the world, along with Venice and Rome – are seeing the maximum resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Rome recorded 215 new cases on Saturday, August 22, mainly due to people returning from holiday from the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. It is the highest single-day figure for the Italian capital since March 28.

The Italian government has been forced to take strict measures to curb this second wave of infection. Nightclubs have been closed since August 17 and wearing of masks has been made compulsory in public places between 6 pm and 6 am.

AUSTRALIA

