How the pandemic affected P.E.I. weddings this summer

A recent flurry of gorgeous wedding photos taken on P.E.I. splashed across social media show not even a global pandemic can keep couples from getting hitched.

The early days of COVID-19 on P.E.I. had couples scrambling to re-book or cancel their plans, and wedding vendors like planners, photographers and venues trying to clarify rules around gatherings.

CBC asked couples via Facebook how the pandemic affected their weddings this summer. We also checked in with some wedding vendors to see how they fared.

Amandah and Ryan Woods got married back in May when pandemic rules were still strict. They exchanged their vows in front of a few friends and family — maintaining physical distancing — in their front yard in Mayfield while other family watched on Zoom or Facebook.

But many couples waited to see what Phase 4 of easing of pandemic restrictions would bring at the end of June. Weddings of fewer than 50 guests are required to have an operational plan for physical distancing, sanitation and more, and those with more than 50 are required to submit their plan for approval by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.

Love won't wait

Ashley and Hayley Blanchard were married this past weekend, after making huge changes to their plans. They had originally booked a popular indoor wedding venue in Charlottetown with more than 200 guests, but when COVID hit they rebooked it for fall 2021, a full year from their original date.

View photos Michala Mitchell More

"Quickly we both decided that wasn't what we wanted at all — we had already waited two years, waiting another wasn't what we wanted to do," Ashley said.

They shifted their venue to Hayley's parents' vacant lot, adding a tent large enough for 50 guests to be two metres apart at separate tables. A bridesmaid made them a COVID-19 operational plan, and they had their master of ceremonies remind guests to keep their distance and to use specific entrances and exits.

We decided that it was all in what you make it! — Santina Beaton-MacEachern

"We kept families together at tables and gave out hand sanitizers that said 'Spread love not germs' as wedding favours," Ashley said.

"We definitely followed all of the rules that have been placed and we still managed to pull off the most perfect day that we will remember forever."

Take it outside

Santina Beaton (now Beaton-MacEachern) and Jason MacEachern also married last weekend. The bride says they were lucky and kept their original wedding date, although they made many changes including the venue. They decided to proceed rather than postpone, since no one knows whether restrictions may still be in place next year.

View photos Eric Creed of Captured Moments: Prince Edward Island More

Story continues