Edinburgh Zoo pandas take off for return to China

The UK's only giant pandas have set off for China after leaving Edinburgh Zoo.

Tian Tian and Yang Guang departed the capital's airport for Chengdu at about 13:40 on Monday.

The animals were loaded aboard a Boeing 777 China Southern cargo plane in specially-built crates for the 13-hour flight.

It brings their 12-year loan to Scotland to an end after a breeding programme failed to produce a cub.

The pandas were loaded onto a cargo plane at Edinburgh Airport

Royal Zoological Society Scotland (RZSS) chief executive David Field said it was a sad day for staff and visitors alike.

He said: "They were all feeling that emotion as they were literally waving them goodbye this morning.

"It's hard. These animals have been huge parts of their lives for the last 12 years.

"It's sad not just for our keepers, but our members, our visitors and all those people who have watched them on pandacam."

The pair jetted off alongside a keeper from Edinburgh Zoo, an RZSS vet and a Chinese representative.

Two bespoke metal boxes, with sliding padlock doors, pee trays and removable screens - so keepers can check on them during the flight - were built by the zoo's blacksmith to transport the animals.

A paperwork issue briefly delayed their boarding on the tarmac before the crates were hoisted onto the aircraft.

A supply of bamboo was also loaded onboard to keep them fed during the long journey.

The pandas have been in isolation in Scotland since the start of November in a bid to lessen the risk of catching any diseases.

It is expected the animals will be quarantined for a brief period in China before being introduced to their new home in Sichuan province.

The pair have been in Scotland since December 2011.

Their loan was extended for an additional two years to make up for the zoo's closure during the Covid pandemic.

The pandas were loaded on to a special lorry for transport to Edinburgh Airport

Conservationists had hoped female panda Tian Tian and male Yang Guang would breed while in Scotland.

However, the animals were unable to conceive despite several attempts.

The zoo and veterinarians from China made eight unsuccessful attempts at artificial insemination between the pair.

The last attempt was in 2021, after which the giant panda breeding programme was stopped.