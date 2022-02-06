Pandas are cuddly, omnipresent face of Beijing Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Pandas are as common as the Olympic rings at the Beijing Games.

Cartoon versions of the cuddly black and white bears native to China are on posters, drawn on whiteboards, featured on merchandise, even walking amongst spectators at the 2022 Olympics.

Bing Dwen Dwen, a giant panda in a snowsuit, is the one of the Games' mascots and is the focus of most of the Beijing Olympics' promotional materials.

After winning medals, athletes are given a statue of Bing Dwen Dwen with gold laurels in its hands.

The few spectators in attendance — about 100 watched the men's moguls final at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park — are encouraged to do dance routines during breaks in the action, egged on by a person in a Bing Dwen Dwen costume.

Assisting the giant panda mascot in the dance routine are cheerleaders also wearing panda hats, with black ears sticking out of their white toques.

"Powers Easy For Life," a snack food sold at most Olympic venues, also has a panda as part of its logo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press

