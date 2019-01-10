Are these panda-themed referee jerseys cute or vile?

I have no idea how to feel about these panda-themed referee jerseys out of Germany. (Getty)

Listen, I have a confession to make: I’m, straight up, not really a panda guy.

I don’t dislike pandas, per se — I’m no monster. I just have no particular affinity towards a creature that I’ve never seen in real life and have no real attachment too. I’m neither here nor there on these things to be honest. Are they cute? kind of, I guess. Have you ever thought of why anyone actually likes these creatures? What am I missing?

Anyways, i’ll get into the details of my traumatic panda-impacted childhood another time. Apparently I am in the minority here and there are a lot of you who do indeed fawn over these averagely-cute animals, so this is something you may enjoy.

I am of course talking about these german hockey referees sporting giant panda-themed jerseys. Adorable? Vile? I can’t decide.



German referees now wear a panda on their jersey to emphasize WWF partnership pic.twitter.com/VuWuMKkdKl — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) January 10, 2019





From a sketchy Google translation of this article on German website hockeyweb.de:

Since the 2018/19 season, the German Ice Hockey League and WWF Germany have been working together to protect endangered species. Motto of the campaign: ‘The DEL mascots: stars on the ice – hunted in nature”. All referees of the DEL now start in the newly designed jersey, which features the WWF Panda prominently on the front.’

Gernot Tripcke, Managing Director of the German Ice Hockey League, had this to say about the partnership between Germany’s top professional hockey league and the animal conservation fund.

Almost all clubs in the league have an animal reference in their club name or at least in their logo. We want to use the big fan base of the clubs to raise awareness of species conservation. The panda is already known to many as a figurehead of the WWF and fits in well with the club mascots.

I’m certainly all for conservation and completely for this particular initiative between the DEL and the World Wildlife Fund — it’s great. But we have to discuss the elephant (which would’ve looked pretty slick on these ref unis) in the room here, which is that these jerseys are just ugly. Could’ve picked a way slicker-looking animal in my humble opinion.

Other candidates that would’ve done the trick include:

Rhinos. Pretty dope animal, right? And they’re also pretty endangered, so having referees wheel around the rink with some snarling rhino-themed tarps would be an absolute delight.

Siberian Tiger. I don’t have to tell you how majestic these cats are, and they often get overshadowed in the endangered species spotlight by pandas because people have this misconception that a panda wouldn’t maul your face off if it felt it had the chance.

Polar bears. Bornean orangutan. The black-footed ferret. Amur leopard. All worthy of rocking the real estate upon these German referees’ chests.

Sorry, pandas, I’m just not feeling your vibe and find you pretty creepy.

** Prepares for the pro-panda crowd to flood my email inbox and Twitter DMs with vile hatred **

