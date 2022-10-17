The "Panda" Dunk Gets a Pop of Color

The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" remains a point of contention among the sneaker community. The incredibly popular colorway has seen a bevy of restocks and slightly tweaked iterations, making it incredibly popular among Dunk lovers looking to avoid the resale market. Though the colorway is incredibly versatile, to many it has become oversaturated and no longer a viable option for anyone looking to stand out in a crowd.

The latest Dunk Low starts out with an upper similar to the "Panda," enlisting a bright white base with black overlays. Differentiating it from its predecessor, a striking "University Red" hue adds a splash of color on the Swoosh and heel tab. Other upgrades include a tumbled leather base as opposed to the "Panda's" smooth leather construction.

Take a closer look at the forthcoming release in the gallery above and stay tuned for release information as it becomes confirmed.

