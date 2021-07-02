Pancytopenia: ‘Heartbreaking’ alert for cat owners as hundreds of pets die from rare illness

(PA)

A number of cat food brands have been recalled as a precaution after a rise in cats dying from a rare and unexplainable illness.

Some 443 cats have been recently diagnosed with Pancytopenia 284 of who sadly died, ITV News reported.

Pancytopenia is a disease that occurs when a cat has very low white and red blood cell counts and may be caused by anaemia, bleeding, clotting, sepsis, blood cancer, bone cancer and immune system disorders, among other things.

The Royal Veterinary College has described this illness as “heartbreaking” - often affecting young kittens and frequently more than one pet in the same family.

The common potential cause for cats diagnosed with the illness is diet, vets have discovered.

Last week, the Food Standards Agency recalled a number of cat foods, a list of which can be found here.

A number of cat food products have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency, in relation to an increase in cases of feline pancytopenia. Common symptoms include lethargy and unexplained bleeding. If you're worried about your cat, read more information 👉 https://t.co/yfATW9DREA pic.twitter.com/OZqibfCnUD — Battersea (@Battersea_) June 30, 2021

A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency said: “Working with the Royal Veterinary College, the Animal Plant and Health Agency and other government departments across all four nations of the UK, local authorities and the pet food supply chain, we are investigating a possible link between specific cat food products and feline pancytopenia.

“There is no definitive evidence to confirm a link at this stage.

“No unsafe cat food has been identified but the manufacturer and brand owners affected, based on investigations so far, are taking the precautionary action of recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been linked to affected cats.

Story continues

“There is no evidence to suggest this outbreak of feline pancytopenia presents any risk to human health.”

Do you own a cat? Then we are reminding you to check if your cat food is affected by a recent product recall.



This is due to a potential link to feline pancytopenia, a serious illness in cats.



The affected cat food products are listed here: https://t.co/s8lE5peTm6



1/6 pic.twitter.com/YPU45tBgCA — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 25, 2021

Read More

Common for dogs and cats to catch Covid from owners, study finds

Brighton cat killer: Man found guilty of attacks on 16 cats

Man killed nine cats in Brighton in spree that left detectives stumped for months, court told