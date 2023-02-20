Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Exhibits 15.7% CAGR to Hit USD 6.85 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global pancreatic cancer treatment market size was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2021. The market valuation is slated to rise from USD 2.48 billion in 2022 to USD 6.85 billion by 2029 at 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising Burden of Pancreatic Cancer Drives the Market Forward

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pancreatic cancer treatment market size was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2021 and is slated to rise from USD 2.48 billion in 2022 to USD 6.85 billion by 2029, at 15.7% CAGR during forecast period.

One of the top causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide is pancreatic cancer. One of the factors boosting the demand for the pharmaceuticals used in the treatment is the rising incidence of this malignancy in the U.S. and other parts of the world. For instance, 56,654 new cases of pancreatic cancer were reported in the U.S. in 2020, according to a GLOBOCAN article. In addition, cancer contributed to 47,683 fatalities in the U.S.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, “Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market, 2022-2029."


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:     

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/pancreatic-cancer-treatment-market-101989


Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

15.7%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.85 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.15 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

147


Key Takeaways :

  • A drug used for pancreatic cancer treatment, generated a revenue of USD 819.0 million in 2020 and witnessed a decline of 13.0% compared to USD 936.0 million in 2019.

  • According to the survey done by NCBI, several healthcare centers performed fewer pancreatic surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the weekly pancreatic resection rate from 3 to 1.

  • Clovis Oncology published the data from the Rubraca (rucaparib) Phase 2 study in advanced pancreatic cancer, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of (rucaparib) in platinum-sensitive patients.

  • According to GlOBOCAN, around 14,461 new cases of pancreatic cancer were detected in France in 2020. The rate of incidences of new cases of this cancer was 7.9 per 100,000 men and 4.6 per 100,000 women in France.

  • According to an article published by the European Society for Medical Oncology, approximately 95% of diagnosed cancers are exocrine.

Key Industry Development:

June 2022 – Panavance Therapeutics Inc. bagged the orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA for the GP-2250, a drug used for pancreatic cancer treatment.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Burden of Pancreatic Cancer Drives the Market Forward

The adoption of numerous treatment approaches has increased as a result of the huge prevalence of pancreatic cancer over the past few years. For instance, 21,859 new cases of pancreatic cancer were reported in Germany in 2021, according to an NCBI article. Some of the reasons contributing to the growth in instances of this cancer include the rise in tobacco use and cigarette smoking.

GlOBOCAN estimates that France saw 14,461 new cases of pancreatic cancer in 2020. In France, there were 7.9 new instances of this cancer for every 100,000 men and 4.6 new cases for every 100,000 women.

COVID-19 Impact:

Fewer Patients and Reduced Staff Capacity Impacted Market Dynamics

Due to the shortage of people performing these procedures during the pandemic, fewer patients visited for cancer screenings. Additionally, the governments of various nations passed new laws, which reduced the need for surgical and diagnostic procedures to stop the spread of COVID-19. In addition, a number of patients postponed chemotherapy and radiation therapy visits due to the possibility of infection. The appointment was canceled, which resulted in a decrease in demand for medications. As a result, fewer medications used to treat pancreatic cancer were being sold.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pancreatic-cancer-treatment-market-101989


Segments

By Type, Exocrine Segment to Capture Maximum Market Share through 2029

Based on type, the market share is classified into exocrine and endocrine. The exocrine segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to higher preference rate.

By Treatment Type, Chemotherapy Segment to Experience Maximum Demand in Future

Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. Among these, the chemotherapy segment is slated to experience major demand owing to wide use as the first line of treatment.

By End-user, Hospitals to Hold Major Market Share During 2022-2029

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into clinics, hospitals, and others. Hospitals segment is anticipated to witness maximum demand owing to rising consumer preference for chemotherapy and radiation therapy across hospitals.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.


Quick Buy - Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101989


Regional Insights

North America Dominates Owing to Cutting-edge Medical Infrastructure  

In 2021, the North American market size hit USD 1.01 billion. The pancreatic cancer treatment market growth in the region is attributed to the existence of cutting-edge medical facilities and the implementation of new technology for diagnostics. Along with these factors, the presence of well-established competitors in the region and the rising prevalence of the ailment across the U.S. are fostering the expansion of the market there.

Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest pancreatic cancer treatment market share. Germany, France, Italy, and Spain all have a notably high prevalence of the illness. The region's growth is ascribed to an increased in R&D spending by key businesses, favorable government legislation, and the introduction of government-sponsored awareness campaigns, among other factors.

Competitive Landscape

Strong Products Portfolio Helps Key Players Sustain Market Dominance

AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG have the majority of the global market share for pancreatic cancer treatment, due to their cutting-edge medications. The regulatory approvals of new products, product launches, mergers, and acquisitions of rival companies are the main drivers of the market's current leadership position. Additionally, two more of the major companies in the market are PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. and Clovis Oncology. Additionally, AstraZeneca has been able to maintain a dominant position in the market due to increased investment in the development of cutting-edge drugs.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

  • AstraZeneca (U.K.)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

  • Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) (U.S.)

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

  • Ipsen Pharma (France)

  • Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (Canada)

  • TME Pharma (Germany)

  • Erytech Pharma (France)

  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)


Speak To Our Analyst: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pancreatic-cancer-treatment-market-101989


Table Of Content :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Incidence of Pancreatic Cancer (2021) - For Key Countries

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Technologies used in the Diagnosis of the Pancreatic Cancer

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

  • Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Exocrine

      • Endocrine

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Type

      • Chemotherapy

      • Radiation Therapy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Exocrine

      • Endocrine

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Type

      • Chemotherapy

      • Radiation Therapy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

        • By Type

      • Canada

        • By Type

  • Europe Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Exocrine

      • Endocrine

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Type

      • Chemotherapy

      • Radiation Therapy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

      • Germany

        • By Type

      • U.K.

        • By Type

      • France

        • By Type

      • Spain

        • By Type

      • Italy

        • By Type

      • Scandinavia

        • By Type

      • Rest of Europe

        • By Type

Toc Continue…


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/pancreatic-cancer-treatment-market-101989


Frequently Ask Question :

What is the market size for pancreatic cancer treatment ?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global pancreatic cancer treatment market stood at USD 2.15 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2029.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing prevalence of the condition and the introduction of new drugs will drive the market.


Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Fortune Business Insights :

MicroRNA Market Size, Share, Growth Report 2027

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size, Share, Trends | Forecast, 2026

Electronic Health Records [EHR] Market Size, Share, Growth 2026

Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2029

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Report, 2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • Pancreatic Cancer Is Rising at an Alarming Rate in Women Under 55, New Study Finds

    Rates of pancreatic cancer are rising faster in young women than young men, according to a new study. Here's what you need to know, per experts.

  • Mackenzie, B.C. is one of the rare rural towns that has enough family doctors. But soon, it won't.

    A family doctor accepting patients is hard to come by these days throughout much of B.C., in particular, in rural communities. But Mackenzie, a small community of about 4,000 people, north of Prince George, isn't facing quite the same crisis. The community, which has provincial funding for 6.5 family doctors, has eight. However, several work part-time hours, and all their work combined adds up to about 5.7 doctors. Doctors in the community say that despite being slightly short of full-time famil

  • Can COVID-19 Cause Diabetes? New Study Finds an Alarming Correlation

    People who have had COVID-19 are at a greater risk for diabetes, even with Omicron, research finds. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and COVID.

  • Jillian Michaels says she convinced 'at least 8' people to stop taking Ozempic: 'You haven't learned how to eat healthy'

    The celebrity fitness trainer is speaking out about the effects of taking the popular drug.

  • 'Catalogue of errors': Man, 20, died of flesh-eating virus after doctors misdiagnosed symptoms as tonsillitis

    The family of Luke Abrahams, 20, from Northampton, say there was a 'catalogue of errors' that led to him being misdiagnosed with tonsilitis, eventually dying in hospital.

  • After Bruce Willis' dementia announcement, Patti Davis remembers what it was like when her father, Ronald Reagan, publicly shared his Alzheimer's diagnosis

    Willis' news reminded Patti Davis of the "fear about the consequences of going public" she felt after her father, Reagan, announced his own diagnosis.

  • Joe Biden is running out of ammunition to fight the next oil crisis

    "To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."

  • 7 surprising factors that may increase your risk for heart disease — including marital status and the friends you have

    High blood pressure and a poor diet aren't the only risk factors for heart disease. Race, marital status, and other surprising things can play a roll.

  • Jonnie Irwin says he is undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy amid terminal cancer diagnosis

    The presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020

  • Father who collapsed in front of his children reveals the two words that saved his life

    Medical student Alex Duncan rushed to Andrew Mace’s rescue, saying his children had been crying and shouting ‘Daddy’s dead’

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Drone Video Shows Waterways Being Treated in East Palestine

    Drone video shows waterways in East Palestine, Ohio, receiving treatment on Saturday, February 18, amid rising health concerns following the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances on February 3.Video recorded by Zachary Riter shows treatment being pumped and sprayed into Leslie Run creek. Local media reported a multicoloured sheen seen in the waterway on February 17.In a statement released on February 17, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a medical clinic will be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the US Department of Health and Human Services would send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”The federally-backed clinic would “include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure,” the statement said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • Ford and GM have more cars on lots than Toyota or Lexus as inventory remains scarce

    Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.

  • A Bellingham firefighter died of cancer. The city settled a occupational disease lawsuit

    “This has been a really long case for the city, and for the widow.”

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • I exercised for 30 minutes a day to manage my fibromyalgia. On day 40 I had my first pain-free day in a year.

    Some days Charlotte Neal could manage intense spin classes and a gentle walk on others. She says consistency is paying off.

  • BioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year - paper

    Clinical trials for BioNTech's cancer vaccines should start this year in Britain, marking an important step towards their possible sale on the open market, the German company's top executive Ugur Sahin told magazine Der Spiegel. BioNTech, known for its COVID vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, is currently deciding which types of cancer it wants to test its personalized cancer immunotherapies on and the locations where it will conduct the trials, Sahin said. The company wants these therapies, which are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology similar to the one that underpins its COVID-19 vaccine, to soon become a regular treatment for cancer patients.