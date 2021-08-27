Panchayat Raj representatives from Leh, Kargil to be trained for effective, efficient functioning: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo/ANI)

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) would train the Panchayat Raj representatives from Leh and Kargil for efficient and effective functioning.

His remarks came at the inauguration of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh.

Speaking about the depth of democracy on the grassroots level in the region, Birla said that Ladakh traditionally has had a system of self-government in the villages. He further said that Panchayati Raj institutions are directly connected with the people due to which they can take care of people's problems and provide solutions as well.

Birla underlined that it has always been his endeavour to have regular discussions and dialogue with democratic institutions of different regions across the nation so as to ensure mutual exchange of ideas and experiences. He added that through regular discussion and constructive dialogue, the faith of the people in a democracy is strengthened. He added that with this approach democratic institutions can be made sturdy, accountable and transparent.

"We have held discussions with representatives of Panchayat Raj institutes from Leh and Kargil. Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will train them so that these institutions can function efficiently," he added.

"More than 200 MPs of over 13 standing committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have visited Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. They held discussions with all the stakeholders and locals. They will give their reports on how to boost tourism and local businesses," he said.

Emphasising the importance of the region from a geographical as well as a strategic point of view, Birla said that the development of Ladakh is both a regional and national prerequisite. He also spoke about the region's immense tourism potential and enumerated the unique architecture of the territory, to handicrafts and other products that can become the basis of self-reliance and development for the people in the longer term.

Strongly emphasising that national interest should be at the centre of every effort of our people, Birla also appreciated the quick development journey of the region which received a boost after August 5, 2019, when Ladakh was given the status of a separate Union Territory to ensure participatory development opportunities for the people of the region.

He also said that the interest of people of the country should be paramount and said that the development of the nation can only happen through the spirit of solidarity and collective efforts.

Birla arrived in Leh today to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory. (ANI)