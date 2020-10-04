After Panchayat, Gathering of 'Upper Castes' in Support of Hathras Rape Accused Demands Unbiased Probe

Amid the countrywide outrage against the alleged rape of 19-year-old in UP’s Hathras, members of the ‘upper castes' have started protesting in support of the four accused arrested for the gang rape and murder of the girl in Hathras district.

The ‘upper castes' group is agitating outside the village of the victim in Hathras calling for an unbiased probe into the matter by the SIT formed by the state government.

The protestors allege that the matter has been politicised and the four accused are wrongly being targeted. One of the demonstrators said that if our children (the accused) are guilty, then they should be punished, ‘the innocent should not be framed and the guilty should not be spared.’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman that triggered a nationwide outrage. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister's Office after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wound up their visit to the home of the victim's family at a village in Hathras district.

The protest started following a ‘panchayat’ meeting held in Bhagna village, which is 5 kilometres away from the victim’s village. According to the reports, almost all of the attendees favoured the four accused held responsible for brutalising the teen resulting in her death. The panchayat claimed that some political parties were trying to make use of the case for their own benefit.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad is scheduled to visit the victim’s family today. Congress, BSP and Bhim army have called for probe into the matter and strict punishment to the accused and suspension of officials involved in pressurising the victim's family. A delegation of the Samajwadi Party leaves for Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape victim. BJP on the other hand has accused the opposition parties of politicising the issue.