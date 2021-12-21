Make pancakes special with old-school ingredients

Step back in time say at least a couple of centuries and even further back. It is then that two ingredients add flavor to modern-day baked goods.

Yeast and buttermilk in baked goods could be likened to what umami is to broths and savory dishes. Yeast lightens and enhances baked items; buttermilk adds a slight tartness and a creamy richness to baked goodies. The centuries old yeast and buttermilk combo adds that certain something that makes one say, “Mmmm.”

Martha Stewart says, “Flapjacks turn fancy with yeast batter that gives them a brioche-like texture.”

Yeast pancakes are fluffy and can be made to set in the fridge overnight or ready to hit the griddle in 10 minutes plus rising time. The overnight yeast pancakes have more ingredients and use active dry yeast while the others use quick-rise yeast.

The overnight pancakes are great for hectic mornings. Just stir up the night before, and cooks are ready to go.

Stewart and other food experts say cooks should plan on making extras to use in other sweet or savory dishes.

– From Taste of Home magazine

– From Taste of Home magazine

Andrea Yeager is a freelance writer living in Gulfport, MS. This story originally published in the Sun Herald