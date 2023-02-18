Pancake Day home deliveries on rise as public tires of cooking

pancakes - Moment RF

The chimes of the parish church Pancake Bell once told every God-fearing medieval household to whisk perishable eggs and milk with flour for one final feast before the Lent fast began.

This Shrove Tuesday, however, the most common chime across the land will be the front door bell as couriers arrive with the latest fast food fad - the now not so humble pancake.

More people are ordering in on Pancake Day through smartphone and online delivery apps than ever before, the latest statistics show.

One food courier recorded a 47 per cent increase in home delivery orders compared with the previous year. And, data reveal how increasingly exotic sweet and savoury toppings are becoming popular with many consumers.

Both Uber Eats and Deliveroo say they have seen a marked rise in orders for pancakes, mainly for breakfast or supper, on Shrove Tuesday.

And food delivery companies are predicting this Tuesday will see record numbers of online and smartphone pancake orders. More households in the UK than any other European country are shunning the sieve and whisk for the ease of ordering in.

It has raised the question of whether Britain is becoming increasingly lazy when it comes to cooking even the most basic of recipes.

Event is no flash in the pan

In Anglo-Saxon times the Pancake Bell tolled 47 days before Easter Sunday so families could use up perishable foods, particularly eggs and milk, for one final feast before the Lenten fast. Pancakes became the most obvious choice for cooks, eager to fill up before Ash Wednesday.

The ingredients also came to have a Christian significance: eggs represented the creation of new life, milk stood for purity, flour was the "staff of life" and salt represented "wholesomeness". In 1619, William Pasquil wrote in Pasquils Palinodia how “rich and poor … feasted with the self-same dish, where every paunch, till it could hold no more, is fritter-filled.”

Giving advice for aspiring cooks, he added: “And every man and maid do take their turn, And toss their pancakes up for fear they burn; And all the kitchen doth with laughter sound, To see the pancakes fall upon the ground.”

Today, app data suggest the fun of the flipping tradition could be on the way out as more people choose to leave the cooking to the experts. The most popular maple syrup, lemon and caster sugar toppings are also being challenged by Korean Kimchi pancakes or American-style sausage or bacon, often also with maple syrup.

According to Uber Eats, there was a 47 per cent increase in orders on Pancake Day in 2022, compared with 2021. The most common orders are received between 8am and 10am and then 7pm to 8pm. London records the highest demand, followed by Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle. Deliveroo saw an 18 per cent increase in orders, with an 80 per cent rise in pancake mix deliveries through its grocery courier service, with strawberries and blueberries among the top five toppings alongside lemon juice, maple syrup and Nutella.

While London was the top city for pancakes, including vegan versions, Nottingham was second, Deliveroo found, adding that 6.10pm was the most common time for orders to be sent. Neither company would reveal exact numbers of orders because it was “commercially sensitive”.

Matthew Price, manager for Uber Eats in the UK and Ireland, said demand for pancake deliveries had “rocketed” in recent years as restaurants and cafes create “innovative pancake flavours and toppings” to meet the delivery demand.