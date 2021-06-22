Pancake-Balancing Dog Stacks Up Against Other Cute Pets On 'Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon again asked “Why is your pet better than me?” on “The Tonight Show” Monday ― and one viewer answered with a charming dog that could balance pancakes on his head. (Watch the video above.)

Harlso, from Belfast, performed the feat with aplomb. In fact, we’re certain the high-fiving tortoise that also appeared would have congratulated Harlso on a job well done if they were in the same place.

We’re not going to complain that Harlso is a ringer with his own popular Insta. We’ll just show you more of what this pooch can do. It’s good to see a professional with his head on straight.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

