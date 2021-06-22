Pancake-Balancing Dog Stacks Up Against Other Cute Pets On 'Tonight Show'

Ron Dicker
·1 min read

Jimmy Fallon again asked “Why is your pet better than me?” on “The Tonight Show” Monday ― and one viewer answered with a charming dog that could balance pancakes on his head. (Watch the video above.)

Harlso, from Belfast, performed the feat with aplomb. In fact, we’re certain the high-fiving tortoise that also appeared would have congratulated Harlso on a job well done if they were in the same place.

We’re not going to complain that Harlso is a ringer with his own popular Insta. We’ll just show you more of what this pooch can do. It’s good to see a professional with his head on straight.

A post shared by Harlso the Balancing Hound (@harlso_the_balancing_hound)

