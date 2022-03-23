Panbela to Participate in a Panel Discussion: “Pancreatic Cancer- Turning the Tide for One of the Most Challenging Indications in Oncology,” at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference on March 28, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, announced today that management will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Pancreatic Cancer- Turning the Tide for One of the Most Challenging Indications in Oncology,” at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference on March 28, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET.



In addition to participating in the panel, the company will also give a presentation during the event available to viewers on-demand for the duration of the conference – March 28-30, 2022.

The growth conference is powered by Maxim Group’s MVEST platform and will stream virtually at: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference.

About: SBP-101

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, demonstrating a median overall survival (OS) of 12.53 months which is now final, and an objective response rate (ORR) of 48%, both exceeding what is seen typically with the standard of care of gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel suggesting potential complementary activity with the existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the current Panbela sponsored clinical trial provides support for continued evaluation of SBP-101 in a randomized clinical trial. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799 .

Story continues

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to treating patients with pancreatic cancer, ovarian, and exploring SBP-101’s potential for efficacy in combination with other agents in other cancer indications. Further information can be found at www.panbela.com. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol PBLA.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “positioned, “and “scheduled,” and “will”. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements we make regarding our potential expanded pipeline and upcoming milestones. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that should be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) risks related to the consummation of the mergers, including the risks that (a) the mergers may not be consummated within the anticipated time period, or at all, (b) failure of our stockholders to approve the issuance of shares contemplated by the merger agreement, (c) other conditions to the consummation of the mergers under the merger agreement may not be satisfied, and (d) the significant limitations on remedies contained in the merger agreement may limit or entirely prevent Panbela from specifically enforcing CPP’s obligations under the merger agreement or recovering damages for any breach; (ii) approval of the combined company’s application to list its shares on Nasdaq; (iii) no assurance that future developments affecting CPP will occur as anticipated; (iv) the effects that any termination of the merger agreement may have on Panbela or its business, including risk that the price of Panbela common stock may decline significantly if the mergers are not completed; (v) the effects that the announcement or pendency of the mergers may have on Panbela and its operations, including the risks that as a result (a) operating results or stock price of Panbela may suffer, (b) its current plans and operations may be disrupted, (c) the ability of Panbela to retain or recruit key employees may be adversely affected, (d) its business relationships (including, clinicians, CROs and suppliers) may be adversely affected, or (e) management and employee attention may be diverted from other important matters; (vi) the effect of limitations that the merger agreement places on Panbela’s ability to operate its business or engage in other transactions during the pendency of the transaction; (vii) the nature, cost and outcome of future litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings relating to the transactions and instituted against Panbela and others; (viii) the risk that the transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (ix) other economic, business, competitive, legal, regulatory, and/or tax factors; ( x ) our ability and the combined company’s ability to obtain additional funding to complete clinical trials; (ii) progress and success of our Phase 1 clinical trial; (iii) the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to complete monitoring and reporting in our current clinical trial and procure the active ingredient; (iv) our ability to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of our SBP-101 product candidate (v) our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our SBP-101 product candidate in the United States, the European Union or other international markets; (vi) the market acceptance and level of future sales of our SBP-101 product candidate; (vii) the cost and delays in product development that may result from changes in regulatory oversight applicable to our SBP-101 product candidate; (viii) the rate of progress in establishing reimbursement arrangements with third-party payors; (ix) the effect of competing technological and market developments; (x) the costs involved in filing and prosecuting patent applications and enforcing or defending patent claims; and (xi) such other factors as discussed in Part I, Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any additional risks presented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or reasons why actual results would differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investors:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Media:

Tammy Groene

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

(952) 479-1196 ext. 170

IR@panbela.com



