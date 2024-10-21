Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Liverpool at Anfield when they take on Panathinaikos in the Conference League.

Enzo Maresca’s side started off their campaign with a 4-2 win against Gent at Stamford Bridge last time out, a game which saw the Blues’ boss heavily rotate and give minutes to some of his fringe players, with Christoper Nkunku notably scoring a hat-trick.

Chelsea are massive favourites to win the competition given their resources, and form so far this season, but will likely face one of their tougher games away to the Greek giants despite their mixed start to the domestic season.

The game will also be a hugely emotional affair, with it being the first home game for the club since the tragic death of their player George Baldock on October 9.

Here’s everything else you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5:45pm BST kick off on Thursday, October 24, 2004.

The match will take place at the Panathenaic Stadium.

Where to watch Panathinaikos vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery + app.

Free highlights: The TNT YouTube channel will show highlights from 8pm. Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea team news

Chelsea do not have any new injury concerns, but will be without Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana, who were all left out of the squad for the League Stage of the competition.

As mentioned, Maresca is likely to shuffle his deck, with widespread changes expected from the team that started at Anfield on Sunday. Reece James is fit again but likely will not be involved as the Blues look to manage his workload.

Reece James is back in action for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea prediction

Even with a so-called “second-string” side set to play again, Chelsea are a cut above every other side in the competition, and should make it two wins from two in Athens.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea odds

Panathinaikos to win: 7/2

Draw: 23/10

Chelsea to win: 4/7Odds via Betfair (subject to change).