Panarin keys 4-goal 1st period, Rangers beat Stars 7-4

  New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) is congratulated by forward Ryan Strome (16) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) is congratulated by forward Ryan Strome (16) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (91) tips a shot past New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (91) tips a shot past New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin, center, is recognized for playing in his 800th NHL career game, during the first period against the New York Rangers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin, center, is recognized for playing in his 800th NHL career game, during the first period against the New York Rangers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) deflects the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) deflects the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow (21) pressures Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow (21) pressures Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, lower right, scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, lower right, scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) watches as New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière (13) reaches for an airborne puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. The Rangers won 7-4. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) watches as New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière (13) reaches for an airborne puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. The Rangers won 7-4. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
  New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, foreground, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. The Rangers won 7-4. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, foreground, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Dallas. The Rangers won 7-4. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
DALLAS (AP) —

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two of his three assists during New York's four-goal first period and the Rangers beat the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Saturday night.

Greg McKegg, Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, Patrik Nemeth, Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of six. K'Andre Miller and Dryden each had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots.

Esa Lindell had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski also scored for Dallas, which has lost two straight after a four-game win streak. Roope Hintz and John Klingberg each had two assists and Jake Oettinger finished with 22 saves on 28 shots.

The Rangers spotted Dallas a two-goal lead less than five minutes into the game, then scored four times in a span of 5:05 for a 4-2 lead.

McKegg, Fox and Zibanejad also scored in the first period. Zibanejad's goal came on the only power play of the first period. It lasted just 7 seconds before Panarin won the faceoff and Zibanejad blasted a slap shot off the left goalpost and past Oettinger.

Nemeth scored in the second period for the Rangers. Goodrow and Strome — with an empty-netter — had third-period goals after the Stars had come within one.

Lindell got the Stars on the scoreboard 49 seconds into the game and then assisted on Seguin’s tip-in goal at 4:53 for the early 2-0 lead.

Panarin's three assists gave him 51 for the season. He has 16 goals and leads the Rangers with 67 points.

Trailing 4-2 after 20 minutes, Dallas regrouped in the second period to put 13 shots on goal, including Robertson's eighth goal in the last five games on a power play.

Nemeth was awarded a goal after a video review showed that his shot from a scramble sin front had crossed the goal line. That restored the Rangers' two-goal lead with 1:40 remaining in the middle period.

Pavelski's tip-in at 8:09 of the third pulled the Stars to 5-4. It was his 23rd of the season.

Goodrow scored with 5:53 remaining and Strome's empty-netter with 1:37 left capped the scoring.

Oettinger allowed a career-high of six goals in his third season. Dallas was playing without veteran goalie Braden Holtby, out because of a lower-body injury. To back up Oettinger, the Stars recalled pro rookie Adam Scheel from Texas of the AHL.

NOTES: Panarin reached 50 assists for the fourth time in his seven NHL seasons. ... Seguin was playing in his 800th career game. ... Lindell's assist on the goal by Seguin was the 100th of the defenseman's career. ... On a night with traffic in front of the net, each team scored twice on tip-ins.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Begin a two-game homestand on Tuesday against Anaheim.

Stars: Visit Toronto on Tuesday in the first of a four-game trip to begin a stretch of nine of 11 games on the road.

