Panama extends suspension of international flights by a month due to coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Panama's civil aviation authority said on Friday it will extend a suspension of international flights by another month due to the coronavirus crisis.

The additional month of suspended flights begins on July 22, according to a statement from the civil aviation authority.

International flights were first suspended in March as the spread of the virus prompted authorities to impose measures to better contain it.

The country's Tocumen airport is a major hub for Panama-based Copa Airlines, which like other carriers has been hard hit by the pandemic.

As of Friday, Panama had reported 51,408 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,038 deaths. (Reporting by Elida Moreno Editing by Lincoln Feast)