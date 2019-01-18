Panama, Costa Rica Unveil Rosters to Face USMNT in Friendlies

Gregg Berhalter now knows exactly who he'll be up against in his first matches as U.S. men's national team manager.

Upcoming U.S. opponents Panama and Costa Rica revealed their rosters for the Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 friendlies that will conclude the USA's annual winter camp. Berhalter, whose squad is currently down to 27 players after the departure of left back Greg Garza due to a quadriceps injury, will meet the two Concacaf foes in a pair of games that take place outside of the FIFA international window. As a result, the squads are largely made up of domestic or MLS-based talent, with European-based players not released by their clubs.

Panama will take on the U.S. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in Berhalter's first match. Los Canaleros are fresh off their first World Cup, and they have completely turned the page under interim manager Gary Stempel, who trimmed a larger training camp roster down to 18 players for the match.

GOALKEEPERS

Eddie Roberts (CAI La Chorrera), Orlando Mosquera (Tauro FC)

DEFENDERS

Francisco Palacios (San Francisco FC), Iván Anderson (Tauro FC), José Garibaldi (Deportivo Árabe Unido), Édgar Góndola (Costa del Este FC), Guillermo Benítez (CD Plaza Amador), Fidel Escobar (Unattached)

MIDFIELDERS

Edson Samms (Costa del Este FC), Luis Cañate (Deportivo Árabe Unido), Carlos Harvey (Tauro FC), Ernesto Walker (CD Plaza Amador), Ángel Orelién (Sporting SM), Omar Browne (CAI La Chorrera), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Tauro FC), Rolando Botello (Tauro FC)

FORWARDS

Ernesto Sinclair (Costa del Este FC); Abdiel Arroyo (Unattached)

Costa Rica, meanwhile, will feature a more experienced squad under new manager Gustavo Matosas, who will lead Los Ticos vs. the USA at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif. A number of MLS-based players will turn out for Costa Rica, including new FC Cincinnati signing Allan Cruz.

GOALKEEPERS

Esteban Alvarado (Alajuelense), Kevin Chamorro (AD Carmelita), Marco Madrigal (San Carlos)

DEFENDERS

Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Yostin Salinas (Saprissa), Jaikel Medina (Saprissa), Pablo Arboine (Santos De Guapiles), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Waylon Francis (Seattle Sounders), Joseph Mora (D.C. United)

MIDFIELDERS

Jose Miguel Cubero (Alajuelense), Allan Cruz (FC Cincinnati), Nestor Monge (CS Cartagines), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Jose Alfaro (AD Carmelita), Barlon Sequeira (Alajuelense), Ronaldo Araya (CS Cartagines), Marvin Loria (Portland Timbers), Jimmy Marin (Herediano)

FORWARDS

Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Herediano), Jean Scott (Guadalupe FC), Yendrick Ruiz (Herediano), Jonathan McDonald (Alajuelense)