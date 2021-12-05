Panah Panahi’s ‘Hit The Road’ Wins Singapore Film Festival’s Silver Screen Award

Iranian first film “Hit The Road,” directed by Panah Panahi, was named the winner of the Silver Screen Award for best film. The prizes were announced on the final Saturday of the Singapore International Film Festival.

Silver Screen Awards 2021: Winners

Best Film

More from Variety

“Hit The Road” dir. Panah Panahi (Iran)

Best Director

P.S. Vinothraj for “Pebbles” (India)

Best Performance

Tolepbergen Baissakalov in “Fire” (Kazakhstan).

Southeast Asian Short Film Competition

Best Southeast Asian Short Film

The Men Who Wait dir. Truong Minh Quy (Vietnam)

Best Director

Mark Chua and Lam Li SHuen for “A Man Trembles” (Singapore)

Best Singapore Short

“If Your Bait Can Sing The Wild One Will Come” dir. Lucy Davis

Youth Jury Prize

“Grandma’s Broken Leg” Dir. Huynh Cong Nho (Vietnam)

Special Mention “February 1st” Dirs. Mo Mo and Leila Macaire (Myanmar)

– More to follow.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.