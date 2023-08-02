Panagram, our word-perfect word game, reaches 100

Panagram reaches its centenary today

What’s got nine letters and an E in the middle? No, it’s not a joke, but a description of today’s Panagram word-finding brainteaser, which turns 100 today.

It’s rare to take a walk around the Telegraph’s newsroom and not spot some of our journalists glued to their phone or tablet, getting their daily fix of the Telegraph Crossword, PlusWord, Sudoku or some of the many other puzzles we publish daily. In previous years, you might have seen people arguing over the correct answer at 3 Down in a crossword, or cursing a series of green and yellow shaded cells in a PlusWord grid. However, since its launch in April, a new type of brainteaser has become a firm favourite in our office, as it has for our readers and solvers: Panagram, our latest word-finding challenge.

Today, Panagram reaches its centenary, with the publication of Panagram number 100. If you’ve not yet tried the most recent addition to our Puzzles website and app, it’s a deceptively simple challenge with a straightforward aim: find as many words of four letters or more, always using the letter in the centre of the dial and never using any letter more than once.

Each puzzle contains exactly one word that includes all nine letters, which is known as the Panagram. As an incentive, the number of words you find in a game earns you a rank, with the ultimate aim of being Word Perfect – or, in other words, finding every available word. It’s easy to play, but tough to complete; so, whether you’re new to Panagram or an old hand, here are our top tips for enjoying the puzzles.

Singular vs plural

One of the few rules is that plurals aren’t valid answers. As well as “standard” plurals such as those ending in “s”, others also won’t score you points. So, if you find a word such as FUNGI or TEETH, or even a plural noun such as CATTLE, which was a possibility in Saturday’s Panagram 96 (no, we also don’t know what the singular of “cattle” might be), it won’t be allowed.

What’s a word?

Our list of allowed words for Panagram is based on the Official UK Scrabble Word List. It’s been cut down for our use, with some of the more obscure words removed (including a number of obsolete, archaic and dialect terms), as well as those that might cause offence. Capitalised words such as proper nouns, as well as abbreviations, are not allowed. Of course obscurity is very much in the eye of the beholder; if you think you have a word that we’ve not allowed but you think is OK, please email us, and we’ll consider it for inclusion going forward.

Story continues

Do the shuffle

If you know there are more words to find, but can’t see them, then you can use the Shuffle button under the dial to display the letters in a different order. Not only does this give the brain a reset if you’ve been staring at things for too long, it might even result in a word being displayed clockwise or anticlockwise.

Use the hints

If you’re well and truly flummoxed, use the hint button in the top right of the screen to show the first or next letter in an answer. There’s nothing wrong with receiving a helping hand; on the website alone (ie excluding the app), more than one million hints were requested last month. Hopefully not all by the same solver.

Look at what you could have won

Not a car or speedboat, as was the case when Jim Bowen presented the ITV game show Bullseye, but when you end a game and are shown your final score and ranking, click or tap “Admire completed puzzle” to see the full list of answers.

Why Panagram?

Not really a hint, but if you’re wondering why the game is called what it is, Panagram is a melding of the words ANAGRAM and PANGRAM (a sentence that contains all the letters of the alphabet). Never mind Barbenheimer; when it comes to portmanteau titles in 2023, Panagram came first.

You can play every Panagram to date, along with the rest of our brilliant brainteasers, on our Puzzles website or Puzzles app

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.