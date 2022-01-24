Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with Amazon Platform Partner Bright Ideas Unlimited, LLC

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), (the "Company"), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated, premium cannabinoid company, today announced their exclusive agreement with Bright Ideas Unlimited, LLC (BIU), an Amazon.com, Inc. platform partner, to enter the hemp extract world of products within the Amazon marketplace. BIU, which specializes in Amazon go-to-market strategies, content creation and operational excellence, will act as Panacea's exclusive hemp extract partner to launch products on the Amazon platform. This partnership includes all the leading Panacea branded products, including Panacea gummies, tinctures, softgels and topicals, as well as pet products and their new line of skincare and beauty products.

"Panacea is excited to start offering our PANA Health, Beauty, Sport, Pet and Skincare lines of hemp extract products on Amazon while working with experienced product experts like Bright Ideas Unlimited. As an Amazon

Prime member, I am fully aware of the confusion that exists for consumers regarding hemp products. Numerous products are made with hemp seed oil, for example, which provides no real health value. Panacea's research and educational focus will hopefully clear up some of the confusion that currently exists" says Panacea's Executive Vice President of Sales, Nick Cavarra.

Interest in natural hemp-based products has grown exponentially since the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018, and Panacea believes Amazon is expected to become a major platform to distribute medicinal hemp-based products to a vast and interested audience. Panacea has worked with BIU to create seller central accounts, build product pages, and other essential components of Panacea's Amazon store and established Amazon launch strategies to fully utilize the Amazon platform. In addition, BIU is responsible for creating, developing, and executing effective, customized Amazon strategies that align with broader sales and ecommerce goals. With this exclusive partnership, Panacea is poised to fully integrate their digital marketing, content curation and product innovation with the world's largest online retailer.

CEO of Bright Ideas Unlimited, LLC., John Gill, adds, "As for my many years building successful brands on Amazon, I realized one of the main keys to success is having quality and effective products, and Panacea's focus on quality and innovation gives them an enormous advantage over the competition. With the hemp space on Amazon growing at a rapid rate, I see Panacea becoming a very successful player in this space for years to come, which has me extremely excited to work with this specific cannabinoid company."

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates within a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, skincare, topicals, as well as a new COVID CBDA™ tincture for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines.

Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing.

If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit panacealife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our contract with Bright Ideas Unlimited, LLC and its ability to successfully promote our products on Amazon and our future success on amazon. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Among the risks are Bright Ideas Unlimited's relationship with Amazon and its ability to feature our products online near the top of a search, consumer demand, the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the economy, future inflation that effects demand for our products and supply chain disruptions. Other risks are included in filings with the SEC made by Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., parent company of Panacea. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Nick Cavarra
Nick.cavarra@panacealife.com

SOURCE: Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685015/Panacea-Life-Sciences-Inc-Announces-Exclusive-Partnership-with-Amazon-Platform-Partner-Bright-Ideas-Unlimited-LLC

