The Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Just Got an Oven-Safe Upgrade, and It's Already on Sale

The Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is still in stock in all colors

Few pans are as instantly recognizable or as highly sought-after as the Our Place Always Pan. And now, with innovative improvements, it's more desirable than ever — and on sale.

Our Place just gave its wildly popular pan (which has sold out 30 times and racked up waitlists of up to 60,000 people) a few key upgrades. Made from 100 percent post-consumer waste and featuring a toxin-free nonstick coating, the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is more sustainable than ever before.

But better yet, not only does this "kitchen magician," as Oprah Winfrey once called it, braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, and hold your spoon, but it can bake, too. That's right — the new and improved Our Place pan is now oven safe up to 450 degrees, so you can truly use one piece of cookware for everything from the stovetop to the oven. And right now, you can nab 20 percent off of the sure-to-be best-selling item if you sign up for emails.

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Steam, $120 (orig. $150), fromourplace.com

Thanks to its 10-in-1 design, the Our Place pan is great for at-home cooks who live in small spaces since it eliminates the need for other bulky pieces of cookware. I use mine for everything from whipping up fried eggs in the morning to sautéing shrimp and steaming veggies (with the removable steamer basket) for dinner. The nonstick coating really works, leaving no trace of egg yolks post-frying and making cleanup a total breeze.

I keep my Our Place Always Pan on the stovetop, and instead of looking like an eyesore like some cookware might, it actually adds a sleek, luxe look to my kitchen. The brand gave me the steam (a soothing taupe) and sage (an olive green), but it also comes in neutrals like charcoal, earthy tones like rust, and eye-catching shades like cobalt blue and fuschia.

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Sage, $120 (orig. $150), fromourplace.com

Thousands of other customers trust the original Our Place Always Pan for efficient cooking — even Cameron Diaz, who claimed she uses it every single day. Weighing just under three pounds, this pan is much more lightweight than most, which means you can easily transfer it from the stovetop to the oven.

Snag your favorite color of the elevated version of the fan-favorite Our Place Pan before it sells out and the waitlist starts.

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Spice, $120 (orig. $150), fromourplace.com

