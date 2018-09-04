Pan, Ancer advance in FedEx Cup playoffs

PGA: Dell Technologies Championship - Final Round Sep 3, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Abraham Ancer hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Taiwan's C.T. Pan and Mexico's Abraham Ancer salvaged their FedEx Cup playoff runs thanks to top-10 finishes in the Dell Technologies Championship.

There were 100 players eligible to start the Dell event outside Boston, the second of four tournaments in the PGA Tour's postseason. Only the top 70 in the point standings after Sunday are eligible to play in the third playoff event, the BMW Championship, which starts Thursday outside Philadelphia.

Pan began last week in 72nd place in the standings, but he jumped up to 33rd after tying for fourth place at TPC Boston. He closed with a 5-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish at 12-under 272, four shots back of winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Ancer jumped from 92nd to 56th thanks to a tie for seventh in the Dell event. He finished poorly, carding four bogeys and just one birdie on the back nine, and ended up with a 73, leaving him at 11 under par.

Three players of the eight players who tied for 12th on Sunday also jumped from below the cut-line to making the top 70. Tyrrell Hatton moved from No. 71 to No. 54, Brice Garnett went from No. 81 to No. 63, and Peter Uihlein advanced from No. 83 to No. 64.

The sixth and final player to rescue his playoff fortunes was Keith Mitchell, who finished solo 20th to go from No. 78 to No. 66.

Among the players who saw their seasons come to a premature end was Ryan Moore, a 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup hero for his clinching victory over Europe's Lee Westwood. Moore tied for 71st on Sunday, dropping him from No. 60 in the standings to No. 71 -- one place too low.

The others who dropped out of the playoff field were South Korea's Whee Kim (75th place on Sunday, fell from No. 61 to No. 72), Stewart Cink (tied for 62nd, fell from No. 65 to No. 73), Nick Watney (tied for 62nd, fell from No. 67 to No. 74), Jimmy Walker (tied for 71st, fell from No. 68 to 75th) and Kevin Streelman (missed the cut, fell from No. 70 to No. 77).

Rickie Fowler, who missed the latest event due to injury, dropped from 22nd to 26th in the standings. Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy sat out the Dell event but slid only from No. 13 to No. 14.

--Field Level Media