Pan American Silver reports record operating cash flow of $462.3 million in 2020

·22 min read

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("FY 2020") and the fourth quarter ("Q4 2020"). Preliminary production results were previously reported on January 19, 2021. Pan American's audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements"), as well as Pan American's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, are available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Pan American delivered strong financial performance in 2020, generating a record $462.3 million in operating cash flow, which enabled us to fully repay all bank debt, double our quarterly dividend to shareholders, and grow our cash balance at year end," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our operating teams helped deliver these strong results despite the exceptional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to support our workforce and communities during this difficult time, and look forward to the deployment of vaccination programs during 2021."

Q4 2020 and FY 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenue was a record $430.5 million in Q4 2020 and totaled $1.3 billion for FY 2020. The rise in realized precious metal prices over 2020 helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 related mine suspensions and throughput reductions on quantities of metal sold.

  • Net earnings were $169.0 million ($0.80 basic earnings per share) and $176.5 million ($0.85 basic earnings per share) in Q4 2020 and FY 2020, respectively. Net earnings in Q4 2020 were driven by record mine operating earnings of $137.2 million and the recognition of deferred income tax assets, including $41.0 million relating primarily to mine life extensions at the Timmins and La Arena operations.

  • Adjusted earnings in Q4 2020 were $120.5 million ($0.57 basic adjusted earnings per share). FY 2020 adjusted earnings were $243.4 million ($1.16 basic adjusted earnings per share).

  • Record net cash generated from operating activities of $170.6 million in Q4 2020 and $462.3 million for FY 2020.

  • As previously announced, consolidated FY 2020 silver and gold production was 17.3 million ounces and 522.4 thousand ounces, respectively. FY 2020 production was largely impacted by the COVID-19 related mine suspensions and throughput reductions. Silver production was further impacted by an inability to access high-grade ore at La Colorada due to ventilation issues, which are being remedied, and lower grades at Dolores and San Vicente from mine sequencing.

  • FY 2020 Silver Segment Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $7.05 and $11.38 per silver ounce sold, respectively, were in line with the Revised 2020 Forecast(1).

  • FY 2020 Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC of $797 and $1,011 per gold ounce sold, respectively, were below the Revised 2020 Forecast(1).

  • FY 2020 Consolidated AISC, including gold by-product credits from the Gold Segment mines, of $(3.29) per silver ounce sold was below the Revised 2020 Forecast(1).

  • Sustaining capital was $52.0 million and $162.0 million in Q4 2020 and FY 2020, respectively. Project capital was $3.8 million and $21.5 million in Q4 2020 and FY 2020, respectively. Approximately $50.0 million to $60.0 million of capital expenditures were deferred into 2021 due to COVID-19.

  • In 2020, Pan American repaid a net $275 million on its revolving Credit Facility. At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and short-term investment balances of $279.1 million, working capital of $495.2 million, and no amounts drawn on its $500 million Credit Facility.

  • The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, or approximately $14.7 million in aggregate cash dividends, payable on or about March 11, 2021, to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close on March 1, 2021. Pan American's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). As is standard practice, the amounts and specific distribution dates of any future dividends will be evaluated and determined by the Board of Directors on an ongoing basis.

(1)

Due to the uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, in May 2020, the Company withdrew its 2020 annual production, Cash Costs, AISC and capital expenditure forecasts, as provided in the 2019 annual MD&A dated March 12, 2020 (the "Original 2020 Forecasts"). The Company subsequently issued a new 2020 annual forecast on August 5, 2020 (the "August 2020 Forecast"). On November 4, 2020, management further revised forecasts for 2020 annual silver production and capital expenditures (the "Revised 2020 Forecast").

Cash Costs, AISC, adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, sustaining capital, project capital, working capital, total debt, and total available liquidity are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.


CONSOLIDATED RESULTS





December 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


Weighted average shares during period (millions)



210.1


201.4


Shares outstanding end of period (millions)



210.3


209.8








Three months ended
December 31,

Year ended
December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

FINANCIAL





Revenue

$

430,461


$

404,379


$

1,338,812


$

1,350,759


Mine operating earnings

$

137,172


$

98,610


$

360,177


$

229,288


Net earnings

$

169,018


$

51,706


$

176,455


$

111,244


Basic earnings per share(1)

$

0.80


$

0.25


$

0.85


$

0.55


Adjusted earnings(2)

$

120,488


$

68,908


$

243,382


$

157,987


Basic adjusted earnings (loss) per share(1)

$

0.57


$

0.33


$

1.16


$

0.78


Net cash generated from operating activities

$

170,571


$

129,473


$

462,315


$

282,028


Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in
working capital(2)

$

151,995


$

124,727


$

365,333


$

309,972


Sustaining capital expenditures

$

52,007


$

46,187


$

162,047


$

179,096


Project capital expenditures

$

3,753


$

9,578


$

21,545


$

44,734


Cash dividend per share

$

0.070


$

0.035


$

0.220


$

0.140


PRODUCTION





Silver (thousand ounces)

4,872


6,622


17,312


25,886


Gold (thousand ounces)

152.9


173.9


522.4


559.2


Zinc (thousand tonnes)

14.2


16.6


40.2


67.6


Lead (thousand tonnes)

5.4


7.2


15.7


27.3


Copper (thousand tonnes)

2.3


2.3


5.2


8.7


CASH COSTS(2) ($/ounce)





Silver Segment

6.15


7.80


7.05


6.39


Gold Segment

763


693


797


712


AISC(2) ($/ounce)





Silver Segment

10.37


11.37


11.38


10.46


Gold Segment

1,023


901


1,011


948


Consolidated Silver Basis

(7.28)


1.04


(3.29)


4.44


AVERAGE REALIZED PRICES(3)





Silver ($/ounce)

24.72


17.84


20.60


16.34


Gold ($/ounce)

1,874


1,479


1,758


1,406


Zinc ($/tonne)

2,566


2,325


2,288


2,535


Lead ($/tonne)

1,922


2,078


1,851


1,997


Copper ($/tonne)

7,234


5,840


6,412


5,973


(1)

Per share amounts are based on basic weighted average common shares.

(2)

Non- GAAP measures: cash costs, AISC, adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, and net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.

(3)

Metal prices stated are inclusive of final settlement adjustments on concentrate sales.

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATION PERFORMANCE




Silver Production
(ounces '000s)

Gold Production
(ounces '000s)



Three months ended
December 31,

Three months ended
December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Silver Segment:






La Colorada


1,186

2,080

0.8

1.3

Dolores


764

1,287

30.5

26.1

Huaron


892

935

0.3

0.2

Morococha(1)


527

554

0.2

0.2

San Vicente(2)


663

877

0.1

0.1

Manantial Espejo


742

817

8.0

6.7

Gold Segment:






Shahuindo


83

54

33.6

43.5

La Arena


11

11

41.4

48.4

Timmins


4

6

38.1

47.3

Total(3)


4,872

6,622

152.9

173.9

(1)

Morococha data represents Pan American 92.3% interest in the mine's production.

(2)

San Vicente data represents Pan American 95.0% interest in the mine's production.

(3)

Totals may not add due to rounding.




Cash Costs(1)

($ per ounce)

AISC(1)

($ per ounce)

Three months ended
December 31,

Three months ended
December 31,

2020


2019


2020


2019


La Colorada

7.07


4.30


11.78


5.80


Dolores

(9.79)


2.64


(2.17)


9.33


Huaron

2.03


5.34


3.35


9.44


Morococha

11.85


10.85


18.29


18.83


San Vicente

17.67


14.38


20.89


16.50


Manantial Espejo

18.72


15.47


19.24


16.94


Silver Segment Consolidated(2)

6.15


7.80


10.37


11.37


Shahuindo

619


605


842


970


La Arena

556


580


873


764


Timmins

1,126


884


1,355


984


Gold Segment Consolidated(2)

763


693


1,023


901


Consolidated Silver Basis(3)



(7.28)


1.04


Consolidated Silver Basis, before net realizable value inventory adjustments(3)



(5.85)


0.96


(1)

Cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. See the section "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" of the MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020 for a detailed description of these measures and where appropriate a reconciliation of the measure to the Q4 2020 Financial Statements.

(2)

Silver segment cash costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized revenues from all metals other than silver and are calculated per ounce of silver sold. Gold segment cash costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized silver revenues and are calculated per ounce of gold sold. Corporate general and administrative expense, and exploration and project development expense are included in consolidated (silver basis) AISC, but are not allocated amongst the operations and thus are not included in either the silver or gold segment consolidated amounts.

(3)

Consolidated silver basis is calculated by treating all revenues from metals other than silver, including gold, as a by-product credit.





Silver Production
(ounces '000s)

Gold Production
(ounces '000s)



Twelve months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Silver Segment:






La Colorada


5,025

8,206

3.5

4.6

Dolores


3,779

5,122

98.0

117.6

Huaron


2,148

3,796

0.5

1.0

Morococha(1)


1,173

2,456

0.6

1.4

San Vicente(2)


2,320

3,528

0.3

0.5

Manantial Espejo


2,547

2,599

23.4

22.4

Gold Segment:






Shahuindo


268

137

142.4

145.4

La Arena


33

26

105.4

122.5

Timmins


18

18

148.4

143.8

Total(3)


17,312

25,886

522.4

559.2

(1)

Morococha data represents Pan American 92.3% interest in the mine's production.

(2)

San Vicente data represents Pan American 95.0% interest in the mine's production.

(3)

Totals may not add due to rounding.




Cash Costs(1)

($ per ounce)

AISC(1)

($ per ounce)

Twelve months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

2020


2019


2020


2019


La Colorada

6.99


2.99


10.80


4.54


Dolores

(2.48)


3.09


6.17


15.45


Huaron

3.77


4.15


6.53


7.74


Morococha

11.40


4.35


18.38


10.08


San Vicente

15.54


11.77


17.94


13.08


Manantial Espejo

15.68


19.59


15.80


18.43


Silver Segment Consolidated(2)

7.05


6.39


11.38


10.46


Shahuindo

588


570


750


807


La Arena

721


644


1,109


1,042


Timmins

1,061


904


1,213


998


Gold Segment Consolidated(2)

797


712


1,011


948


Consolidated Silver Basis(3)



(3.29)


4.44


Consolidated Silver Basis, before net realizable value inventory adjustments(3)



(2.35)


4.45


(1)

Cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. See the section "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" of the MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020 for a detailed description of these measures and where appropriate a reconciliation of the measure to the Q4 2020 Financial Statements.

(2)

Silver segment cash costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized revenues from all metals other than silver and are calculated per ounce of silver sold. Gold segment cash costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized silver revenues and are calculated per ounce of gold sold. Corporate general and administrative expense, and exploration and project development expense are included in consolidated (silver basis) AISC, but are not allocated amongst the operations and thus are not included in either the silver or gold segment consolidated amounts.

(3)

Consolidated silver basis is calculated by treating all revenues from metals other than silver, including gold, as a by-product credit.

2020 ANNUAL RESULTS COMPARED TO FORECAST

The Company's 2020 annual production, Cash Costs, AISC and capital expenditures compared to management's most recent annual forecast amounts are as follows:



2020 Actual

Forecast Range(1)

Production



Silver (million ounces)

17.3

18.0 - 19.0

Gold (thousand ounces)

522.4

525.0 - 575.0

Zinc (thousand tonnes)

40.2

40.0 - 43.0

Lead (thousand tonnes)

15.7

17.0 - 18.0

Copper (thousand tonnes)

5.2

4.3 - 4.9

Cash Costs(2) ($/ounce)



Silver Segment

7.05

6.20 - 7.70

Gold Segment

797

800 - 860

AISC(2) ($/ounce)



Silver Segment

11.38

10.50 - 12.50

Gold Segment

1,011

1,050 - 1,125

Consolidated Silver Basis

(3.29)

(3.00) - 0.75

Capital Expenditures ($ millions)



Sustaining Capital

162.0

175.0 - 180.0

Project Capital

21.5

20.0 - 21.0

Total Capital

183.5

195.0 - 201.0

(1)


The Forecast Range reflects the revised 2020 forecast provided on November 4, 2020.

(2)


Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. See the section "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for a detailed description of these measures.

Q4 and FY 2020 Audited Results

Pan American plans to release its audited results for Q4 and FY 2020 on February 17, 2021, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on February 18, 2021.

Conference call and webcast details:


Date:

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)


+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast:

panamericansilver.com

About Pan American Silver
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, we provide enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, each of whom are Qualified Persons, as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

For additional information about Pan American's material mineral properties, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated February 17, 2021, filed at www.sedar.com, or Pan American's most recent
Form 40-F filed with the SEC.

Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures

In this news release, we refer to measures that are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS as an indicator of performance, and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. These non-GAAP financial measures include:

  • Cash Costs. Pan American's method of calculating cash costs may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, Pan American's Cash Costs may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Investors are cautioned that Cash Costs should not be construed as an alternative to production costs, depreciation and amortization, and royalties determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance.

  • Adjusted earnings and basic adjusted earnings per share. Pan American believes that these measures better reflect normalized earnings as they eliminate items that in management's judgment are subject to volatility as a result of factors, which are unrelated to operations in the period, and/or relate to items that will settle in future periods.

  • All-in Sustaining Costs per silver or gold ounce sold, net of by-product credits ("AISC"). Pan American has adopted AISC as a measure of its consolidated operating performance and its ability to generate cash from all operations collectively, and Pan American believes it is a more comprehensive measure of the cost of operating our consolidated business than traditional cash costs per payable ounce, as it includes the cost of replacing ounces through exploration, the cost of ongoing capital investments (sustaining capital), general and administrative expenses, as well as other items that affect Pan American's consolidated earnings and cash flow.

  • Total debt is calculated as the total current and non-current portions of: long-term debt, finance lease liabilities and loans payable. Total debt does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the financial debt leverage of Pan American.

  • Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. Working capital does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate whether Pan American is able to meet its current obligations using its current assets.

  • Total available liquidity is calculated as the sum of Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term Investments, and the amount available on the Credit Facility. Total available liquidity does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the liquid assets available to Pan American.

Readers should refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of Pan American's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2020, for a more detailed discussion of these and other non-GAAP measures and their calculation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance; expectations with respect to the future anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations, the assumptions related to the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines and the roll-out in each country, and the effectiveness and results of any vaccines, the lessening or increase in pandemic-related restrictions, and the anticipated rate and timing for the same; whether Pan American is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our corporate credit facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and the ability of Pan American to successfully complete any capital projects, the expected economic or operational results derived from those projects, and the impacts of any such projects on Pan American.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, and the presence and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they change, would have on our business; the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability of Pan American to continue with its operations, or to successfully maintain our operations on care and maintenance, should the situation related to COVID-19 not be as anticipated; continuation of operations following shutdowns or reductions in production, our ability to manage reduced operations efficiently and economically, including to maintain necessary staffing; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of the replacement of ventilation infrastructure at the La Colorada mine; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effects of COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, GTQ and CAD versus the USD); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom Pan American does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala or other countries where Pan American may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, including in Chubut, Argentina, risks relating to expropriation, and risks relating to the constitutional court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-reports-record-operating-cash-flow-of-462-3-million-in-2020--301230441.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/17/c1190.html

Latest Stories

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Several NHLers will wear skates inspired by Willie O'Ree

    A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.

  • CF Montreal not commenting on reports head coach Henry may be joining English club

    The MLS club said in an email that it would not comment on rumours that Bournemouth has pegged Thierry Henry as the front-runner to fill its vacant manager position.

  • Podcast: Paul Hendrick talks best and worst moments covering Leafs

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.

  • Rangers' Trouba out 4-6 weeks, Panarin ready to return

    The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenceman Jacob Trouba for the next four to six weeks because of a broken thumb.

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • Simone Biles has no patience for SportsCenter's very male GOAT illustration

    Simone Biles isn't happy that women keep getting left out of GOAT conversations.

  • Tsitsipas storms back to stun Nadal at Aussie Open

    Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

  • Serena Williams' quest to make history now goes through Naomi Osaka, a budding legend she helped create

    This is the curse of greatness and longevity. In order to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam, Williams has to overcome Osaka, who by her own admission wouldn't be here without her.

  • Paul Hendrick's favourite Leafs to cover and cheer for

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick reveals which former Toronto stars he continues to cheer for now that they have moved on to different teams.

  • 9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

    Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.

  • New Toronto FC coach Chris Armas exudes enthusiasm after first training session

    TORONTO — Intensity and energy were the buzzwords Wednesday as the Chris Armas era kicked off at Toronto FC.The club is the first in Major League Soccer to open training camp, given a little extra time to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Forge FC. That will decide which team faces Mexico's Club Leon in the round-of-16 of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League on April 6-7.Most other MLS clubs report March 1 for a seven-day quarantine period, medicals and testing prior to the start of team training March 8. The regular season is scheduled to start April 17.TFC worked out under the bubble at its north Toronto training centre Wednesday, with the temperature outside at minus-5 C, said to feel like minus-11. Light snow is forecast for Thursday.Armas somehow managed to exude enthusiasm, even with his face hidden by a mask on a video call with reporters. At first blush, the 48-year-old head coach comes across as an Energizer Bunny-type man with a plan — even in the complicated, ever-changing sands of a global pandemic."This time of year, pre-season, it doesn't get old to me," he said. "It's just such a great time."Armas said there was plenty of energy on display, even in a video session. Players told him the training session, on a scale of one to 10 for intensity, was a 25, he said."What a good first day with these players," he said.Captain Michael Bradley was equally positive."It was an exciting first day because we hit the ground running," he said."Chris has come in with his staff and, I think, has set an incredible tone right away in terms of who he is, what he's all about, the energy that he's going to bring every day, the mentality, and now starting to get to work with what we're going to be as a team," he added.There is still no word on where Toronto will play its home games, given the pandemic-related travel restrictions that forced it to finish out the 2020 campaign in East Hartford, Conn.Florida appears to be leading the pack."There's options … We're prepared mentally and physically that we might have to set up shop in the States," said Armas, a former New York Red Bulls head coach.Armas said there's a "good chance" that the team will stay in Toronto for the duration of camp. He acknowledged that will present a problem finding pre-season opposition, with a friendly against CF Montreal a possibility.The date and location of the Canadian Championship final have yet to be announced, with mid- to late-March expected.Even if the team has to move again during the pandemic, Bradley said there will be no excuses. "It's been tough for everyone, man. I don't want to hear that it's tougher for me or tougher for TFC or tougher for Canadian teams," he said.Toronto is coming off a 13-5-5 season that saw the team finish second overall despite having playing just four games at BMO Field due to the pandemic. Its season ended disappointingly in a first-round playoff loss to expansion Nashville SC.Armas promises to field a team capable of pressing the opposition when they have the ball, one that demonstrates "a commitment and a hunger up the field to not allow teams to build attacks."The goal is to force mistakes "and take advantage of what we know, which is goals come from transition. More than 50 per cent, 60-something per cent of all goals come from transition."In possession, TFC will look to move the ball quickly and break down the opposition.Armas was named the franchise's 10th head coach on Jan. 13, filling the void left by Greg Vanney's resignation. Vanney is now running the Los Angeles Galaxy, taking assistant coaches Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Canadian Jason Bent with him.Armas announced his coaching staff, with goalkeeper coach Jon Conway the lone holdover. He is joined by newcomers Javier Perez, Ian Russell and Ewan Sharp.Perez, a Spanish native, is a former assistant coach with New York City FC and the U.S. national team. His resume also includes six years as a Real Madrid youth coach.Russell is a former head coach with the USL's Reno 1868 FC and assistant coach with the San Jose Earthquakes. Sharp worked with Armas as a performance analyst with the Red Bulls.With camp closed due to COVID-19, information is in short supply. The team has yet to provide a camp roster and Armas said while everyone was in town, not everyone had made it through quarantine, medicals or testing yet."We're almost at full strength," he said.Forward Ayo Akinola, who missed a Canada camp in January with an undisclosed injury, is not yet ready to go, however.As for the future of star striker Jozy Altidore, who has been the subject of transfer interest according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Armas said he look forwards to working with him once he completes the necessary pre-camp routine."I think we all know that he's helped build this house. He's been a really important guy around here," Armas said. "The passion that he brings."Some guys are just winners and he's a guy that your chances go up when he's out there."Armas said Altidore had sounded enthusiastic in a text exchange about the team's planned pressing style.Armas confirmed that veteran fullback Justin Morrow, whose contract expired at the end of last season, is expected back. Defender Eriq Zavaleta, also out of contract, is training with the team.Armas, who won 66 caps for the U.S. as a defensive midfielder and was named to the MLS Best XI five times, said his family will remain in Long Island, N.Y., for the time being, with the eldest of his two sons currently in college."They'll join me here soon enough. We'll just have to see what the year brings."--- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Canada and U.S. renew women's soccer rivalry at SheBelieves Cup in Orlando

    History and the world rankings are on his side when it comes to playing Canada. But U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski wasn't providing any bulletin-board material ahead of Thursday's game between the North American rivals at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. The Canadian women, tied for eighth with Brazil in the FIFA world rankings, have only won three of 60 meetings (3-50-7) with the top-ranked Americans. And new Canada coach Bev Priestman is facing the U.S. without captain Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, who are either injured or back in Europe with their clubs. The six players have 845 caps and 229 international goals between them. The 37-year-old Sinclair leads the soccer world with 186 international goals. Asked about the Canadian absences, Andonovski said his team won't change much. "The approach to the game is not going to be any different," he told reporters Wednesday. "Needless to say, Christine Sinclair is an unbelievable player — the greatest goal-scorer of all time. Missing her, I'm sure, is going to create issues for the Canadian national team. "But they have such a talented roster that I'm pretty sure they're going to be able to create or present different challenges for us. So our mentality or our approach is not changing. But our strategy may change in terms of how we're going to defend now since Sinc is not there. Or how we're going to attack since (centre back) Kadeisha Buchanan is not there." The game marks the debut of the 34-year-old Priestman as Canada coach. The former Canadian and England assistant coach took over the senior side in November after Kenneth Heiner-Moller accepted a coaching job in his native Denmark. After the U.S., Canada will face Brazil on Feb. 21 and No 31 Argentina on Feb 24 at Exploria Stadium. Canada was blanked 3-0 by the U.S. the last time they met, in the final of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in February 2020. "Regardless of circumstance and what this past year has brought, any time you get on the field with Canada-U. S. it's going to be a battle," said Canadian midfielder Desiree Scott. "And that doesn't change." Perhaps the most famous battle between the two came in the semifinals of the 2012 London Olympics, when Sinclair scored three goals in a losing cause as the U.S. won 4-3 after extra time. Canada went on to defeat France to claim the first of two straight Olympic bronze medals. Despite the absences, Canada has experience in its side in Florida. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt will hit the 200-cap plateau if she plays, joining Sinclair (296 caps) and Matheson (206 caps) in the double-century club. Scott goes into the game with 157 caps while midfielder Jessie Fleming has 77, fullback Allysha Chapman 75, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe 72, forward Janine Beckie 70, defender Shelina Zadorsky 66 and defender Quinn, who goes by one name, 59. There will be chances for others to showcase their skills. "It's a great opportunity for anybody to step up and try and get their name on that (Tokyo) Olympic roster," said Priestman. The Canadian women last played March 10 when they tied Brazil 2-2 at a tournament in France. The Americans are coming off a two-game sweep last month of No. 26 Colombia, which stretched their unbeaten streak to 34 games. They have scored two or more goals in 30 of those games. The U.S. is also unbeaten in its last 50 home matches (45-0-5) during which it has outscored its opponents 179-27, including a margin of 49-3 during its last 12 matches on American soil. On the plus side, the last 14 meetings with Canada since 2011 have produced three ties and four one-goal wins for the U.S. Andonovski, meanwhile, has won all 13 of his matches at the American helm. "One of my top all-time favourite coaches," said Scott, who played for him at FC Kansas City in the NWSL. "He is just a coach that allows you to be so confident playing underneath him. He allows you to bring your own individual identity and be free within the environment. "He obviously is tactically sound, he knows what he's talking about football-wise, but then just encourages you to go out and be you. I can say that one of the most confident, best seasons I've had was playing under Vlatko. He just has a way of connecting with his players and he's coach you really want to play and fight for" --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Betting: How will Anthony Davis' injury affect Lakers betting odds?

    Minty Bets is joined by Geoff Sheasby (@OldManWhoBets) to discuss the Lakers betting futures with Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury.

  • Man City beats Everton 3-1, moves 10 points clear in EPL

    LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City moved 10 points clear in the Premier League as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva powered Pep Guardiola's team to a 3-1 win at Everton on Wednesday. A 17th straight win in all competitions — including 12 in a row in the league — wasn't looking so clear-cut after Richarlison cancelled out Phil Foden’s opener for City before halftime. It was only the second time in the last nine league games City has failed to keep a clean sheet. However, Mahrez regained the lead for City in the 63rd minute as he cut in from the right and bent the ball in off the far post. Silva scored with a similar strike in the 77th, also drifting in from the right and shooting low past Jordan Pickford. With City becoming the first English top-flight side to start a calendar year with 10 consecutive league wins, it is getting harder to see who might deny Guardiola a third Premier League title. This match should have been played in December, but was postponed at short notice due to a coronavirus outbreak within the City camp. City arrived without in-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan because of his groin injury, but boasted a substitutes' bench containing the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Fernandinho as City's squad nears full fitness. But it was not the usual accomplished start by the leaders, with some sloppy passing allowing Everton early glimpses of goal. Aymeric Laporte, preferred to John Stones at centre back, almost fluffed a clearance in front of goal with Richarlison closing in. Gradually City tightened up its game as play shifted toward the other end, where Silva went down under a challenge from Michael Keane but saw his penalty shouts fall on deaf ears. Everton had another problem, though, as Yerry Mina was slow to get up and the Colombian was replaced by Seamus Coleman. The reshuffled back four was soon under scrutiny. Mason Holgate got a vital touch to stop Rodri’s pass reaching the run of Joao Cancelo before Keane’s header prevented Mahrez’s cross from finding Gabriel Jesus at the far post. And the pressure told with 32 minutes gone. Following a corner, Everton could only half-clear Mahrez’s cross and the ball fell for Foden, whose shot took a deflection off Coleman to beat Pickford on the England goalkeeper’s return to the side. City might have been expected to take complete control but instead conceded six minutes later. Coleman played an altogether different role in this one, picking out the run of Lucas Digne, who fired onto the post. The ball bounced out, hit Richarlison on the thigh and went in. It was only the second Premier League goal City had conceded in 45 days, and, given the other was a Mohamed Salah's penalty for Liverpool, the first from open play. The second half was be a different matter as City moved through the gears. Jesus, who had seven goals in his previous five against Everton, squandered a glorious chance when played in by Kyle Walker while Rodri headed Foden’s corner narrowly wide. Then came the goals from Mahrez and Silva, giving Guardiola the opportunity to ease De Bruyne back into action for his first minutes in almost a month. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Jalen Johnson opting out should wake up NCAA

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to Duke freshman Jalen Johnson leaving to prep for the NBA.&nbsp;

  • Former UNLV coach and longtime NFL assistant Wayne Nunnely dies

    Nunnely was just the fifth Black head coach at the top level of college football and was involved in the first game between Black head coaches.

  • Marseille holds on to beat Nice 3-2 and move up to 6th place

    PARIS — Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored twice as Marseille beat Nice 3-2 at home Wednesday to snap a seven-game winless run and move up to sixth place in the French league. Central defender Alvaro Gonzalez scored early in the first half and Khaoui added the second just before the break to put Marseille 2-0 up, both netting their first goals of the season. But Nice showed just why it was unlucky to lose 2-1 at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain last weekend with a strong reaction. Forward Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back one minute into the second half and, after Khaoui had made it 3-1 with a powerful strike from just inside the penalty area, Gouiri set up substitute Malik Sellouki in the 86th. Then, in the fifth and final minute of injury time, the impressive Gouiri stuck a free kick which rattled the Marseille crossbar at an empty Stade Velodrome. Despite two good performances, Nice finds itself mired in 14th place and only seven points above the relegation zone after 25 of 38 matches. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Basketball Pickups - Unleash Saddiq!

    Yahoo Fantasy basketball analyst Dalton Del Don offers his three pickups for the week including the Pistons forward in line for an expanded workload.

  • Canada Games postponement presents chance for youth athletes to improve

    With so many levels of sport affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the bigger impacts has been on younger athletes early in the process of carving out their careers. Cancellations and postponements have led to many youth athletes being stuck on the sideline, at home, hoping for their next opportunity to prove themselves. The postponement of the Canada Games from 2021 to 2022 is among those missed opportunities that was once stepping stone for athletes reaching new heights, such as former Canadian Olympic speed skater Anastasia Bucsis, who was part of the 'Canada Games Presents: Getting Back in the Game' panel on Wednesday. The Canada Games take place every two years, featuring competition between the country's youth athletes in both summer and winter sports. The upcoming Games will take place in Niagara, Ont. "I think the Canada Games was the most fun competition I've ever done in my life, including two Olympics," Bucsis said. "It was the first time where I had the privilege of getting clear with my intentions, but also realizing that I could do it." "It was the perfect competition for me to buy in and believe in myself as well. Super high-level competition and it just showed me, 'Wow I can do this. I can go to the Olympics, I can get on the national team.' It really, really gave me the belief in myself." Former Canadian goalkeeper Karina Leblanc, Canadian wheelchair basketball player Woody Belfort and Canadian women's hockey player Natalie Spooner also took part in the discussion. Resiliency With an understanding for how tough these times could be for younger athletes, Spooner says it could make for more resilient athletes going forward. "It's definitely been a struggle. You just got to make the best out of your scenario. Find places to train whether it's in your house or your bodyweight, or right now, go out in the ODR [outdoor rink], wherever it is that you could make [do]," Spooner said. "We're going to have some of the most resilient athletes we've ever had because people are having to overcome so much to keep training." "I think it's going to be those athletes who have found ways that are going to come out on top. Those are going to be the ones that have found a way to do it and to keep training and it's not always easy." Application and digging deep The Canada Games have been a measuring stick for athletes like Belfort, who says all the work put in by younger athletes today creates a foundation for what can be accomplished at the; Canada Games. "Before the Canada Games, I never saw the true results of my workouts, all the hours I put in because you live in the now, you're always thinking, 'What could I do to improve?'", Belfort said. "At the Canada Games, I realized everything I was doing since I was young, had to be applied." Challenges faced will only serve to sculpt and strengthen tomorrow's athletes, Leblanc added. "This pandemic, everyone has their story," she said. "It's not to compare it to each other person, it's your personal story. The hardships that you face now in it, trust me when I say, this is all part of building who you are meant to be. The difficulty we're going through today, is sculpting you to be the person that you're meant to be at the Canada Games or whatever you're doing in life. "I'm a firm believer that through your toughest time, and I've been through some recently, it's almost redefined me to be a better version of myself. I challenge us all to realize that the best is yet to come. ... Don't think it's lost because of what we're going through."