PAMM found its new curator. His expertise in Latin American art sealed the deal

Miami’s flagship contemporary art museum has found its new chief curator with an expertise in Latin American art.

Gilbert Vicario will take on the role as the Pérez Art Museum Miami chief curator on Oct. 10, the museum announced Wednesday. Vicario previously served as The Selig Family Chief Curator at the Phoenix Art Museum for seven years.

The appointment comes months after René Morales, Vicario’s predecessor, left PAMM to work as chief curator at at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

“I am thrilled to join Pérez Art Museum Miami,” Vicario said in a statement. “As chief curator of the premier cultural institution of the southeastern United States, I am honored to continue the tradition of artistic excellence and curatorial innovation that distinguishes PAMM within our country’s larger cultural record.”

Vicario brings a stacked resume and years of experience in curating exhibitions. The museum, which aims to connect with Miami’s diverse residents and visitors, selected Vicario because of his focus on showcasing international modern and contemporary art from Latin America, the Caribbean, the African diaspora and U.S. Latino communities, PAMM said in a statement.

After graduating from the the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College, Vicario began his career organizing exhibitions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He later worked at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. In 2006, he was named U.S. Commissioner for the International Biennale of Cairo by the U.S. Department of State, and he was a participating curator in the 2007 Lyon Biennial.

Vicario boasts a “proven track record” in engaging audiences in cities like Houston, Des Moines and Phoenix, PAMM director Franklin Sirmans said in a statement. The appointment comes as the museum prioritizes expanding its collection, he added.

“As Miami continues to grow, we see the museum reflecting that growth and development culturally,” Sirmans said. “With his expertise in presenting diverse American artists, and particularly his attention to Latinx artists, we are excited for Gilbert to help lead our curatorial team into the future. “

