Pamella Roland RTW Spring 2022

Pamella Roland has been to the Galapagos Islands before, but never during their summertime. The designer took notice to the rich colors of the water, sunset skies and aquatic life, which spurred the inspiration for her spring 2022 collection.

Roland said her customer has an affinity for color and asked for more this season, resulting in ballgowns, asymmetric one-shouldered dresses, kaftans, cocktail dresses and capes in a spectrum of colors one would see from an afternoon and evening on the beach or on a rainbow after a sudden shower.

The look: Elegant and sophisticated eveningwear.

Quote of note: “There are so many weddings going on right now and we have the dresses. We really thought about what our customer wants from us. We dress the mothers, daughters, all ages and we’ve covered everyone.”

Key pieces: Roland referenced some animals seen in the Galapagos, like flamingos that are nodded to by color; ostriches through feather details, and seahorses that are hidden as sequined embroidery on few styles. The designer incorporated more chiffon dresses this season to better serve her global clientele who experience warm weather throughout the year, and applied crystal confetti, chain fringe degrade and 3D metallic and floral paillette embellishments to one-shouldered, off-the-shoulder and strapless dresses, among others. Roland also noted kaftans as a popular style returning this season and one she has seen everywhere, which she assumes is a response to life in lockdown.

The takeaway: Roland commented that customers want to dress up and wear color, and this season’s proposition can be an energetic start to a return to normal.

