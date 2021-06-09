Pamella Roland Resort 2022
Fresh off her fragrance debut and an outdoor celebration dinner with the Whitney Museum of American Art, Pamella Roland is ready to keep the party going. The go-to designer for the woman who typically has a full social calendar is leaning into her brand DNA just as the world is emerging, creating a collection based on the colors one might find at a garden tea party. Roland said treats like macarons, berries and colorful flowers inspired her joyful resort collection. “It’s time to let go of the drab and move into a colorful world,” she said.
The look: Feminine and exuberant party and event dresses, for any age.
Quote of note: “Recently buyers have been reaching out asking for more clothes, they cannot keep stock. People really are getting ready to dress up again, and they want color.”
Key pieces: Column gowns, opera coats, shorter party frocks with lots of embellishments like cut feathers with crystals, printed tulles and new satin fabrications.
The takeaway: Now that the world wants to dress up again and events like weddings and birthdays resume, Roland offers classic styles with girlish charm for women who are gearing up for a full schedule of things to do.
