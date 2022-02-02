Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee: Are they still together?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have one of the defining celebrity relationships of the '90s – for good as well as bad.

After a fateful run-in at an LA club back in 1995, the couple were married after just four days of dating, having a beach service in Cancun, Mexico in their swimming costumes.

Their relationship became even more tabloid fodder with the unauthorised release of their private sex tape, which ultimately put a humongous strain on the pair as they navigated their rights and the law in the early days of the internet.

But while the series runs its course by the end of 1998, the ups and downs of their love lives, both with each other and with other people, continue.

Here's their full story ahead of Pam & Tommy's release.

1995 to 1998

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson meet in a Los Angeles nightclub and get talking after Pamela buys a round of Goldschlager for the club.

He then continues to pursue her, even surprising her by heading to Cancun where she's working.

After just four days of 'officially' dating, they get married, and it's believed the now- infamous sex tape was made while they partied together on a yacht as part of their honeymoon.

This is Tommy's third marriage. His first was to Elaine Starchuk, the second to actress Heather Locklear, which lasted from 1986 to 1993. He was also engaged to a model before meeting Anderson.

Instead of wedding bands, the pair get each other's name tattooed on their ring fingers.

But the reality of their new marriage sets in as they arrive back in Los Angeles, with the couple barely knowing each other. In October 1995, their sex tape is stolen from their home by Rand Gauthier, an electrician who was owed $20,000 for renovations made on their house. It will take until February 1996 for them to even realise it was gone.

In the meantime, the couple suffer a miscarriage, something Tommy admits in subsequent autobiographies The Dirt and Tommyland left him in a depression.

On June 5, 1996, they welcome their first son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and their second child, Dylan Jagger Lee, is born December 29, 1997.

By Lee's own admission, the introduction of children into their marriage puts further strain on an already pressured situation, and he grows resentful of the attention Pamela is giving to the kids.



In The Dirt, he admits: "Unable to step back and see the situation from any reasonable perspective, I turned into a whiny, needy little brat."

This came to a head in February 1998, when Lee is arrested for felony spousal abuse at the familial home. According to his recollection, he threw a strop when he couldn't find the right pan he wanted in the kitchen, and lashed out when Pamela, following a therapist's advice, gave him the silent treatment.

The altercation resulted in him kicking her in the back/buttocks, grabbing her, and trying to pry Dylan from her hands. She also fell and was left with a bloodied, broken nail.

In May 1998, Tommy pleads no contest and spends six months in jail on the charge.

Pamela releases a statement to the press, stating: "I'm very proud of Tommy. I'm happy he took responsibility for this. And I think it's the first step towards healing."

Their divorce is then finalised.

While Tommy does acknowledge the abusive incident, he also later claims in The Dirt that Pamela had an "issue facing problems" and would rather "get rid of them", and believes the incident was what Pam needed to walk away.

1998 to 2008

Tommy and Pamela remain in contact during his prison stint, and the couple even briefly get back together following his release.

In 1999, the couple openly discuss the possibility of remarriage, with Pamela telling People: "I picture Tommy and me… old, toothless, on a bench somewhere with our tattoos."

However, this isn't to last and the couple split again by 2000, fighting for custody of their children.

In 2002, Tommy is briefly engaged to Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia and in 2003, Pamela starts an on/off relationship with Kid Rock.

In July 2006, Anderson marries Kid Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) but they have split again by November that year, shortly after Anderson has a miscarriage.

By September 2007, Anderson announces that she is engaged to Rick Salomon, who himself had a sex tape scandal just three years before with hotel heiress Paris Hilton. They have married and split by the end of the year, with Pamela requesting an annulment in February 2008 due to "fraud".

2008 to 2018

In a shock turn of events, Tommy and Pamela announce that they are back together in June 2008, wanting to give their relationship another go.

The couple even live together again, with Tommy telling Rolling Stone (via People): "We've only given it a try 800 times – 801, here we go. Pamela and the kids have moved in with me. It's awesome. It's definitely working."

In the decade since the divorce, the couple had continued to see each other, but it is only at this point they go public with trying to make things work.

Unfortunately, it doesn't. By 2010, the couple have split up again.

In 2014, Pamela confirms she has secretly married Salomon again, but they have broken up by April 2015.

During this time, Pam and Tommy remain on good terms. In a frank chat with People , Pamela admits: "There was Tommy and then there was nobody else.

"He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us."

At this point, the couple have been apart for 17 years. Pamela is now dating Adil Rami, and has started focusing more of her time on the charity work she is passionate about, including animal rights.

2018 to today

In March 2018, Brandon Lee – now 21 – gets into an altercation with Tommy, punching him in the face. No charges are made, but both make public allegations as to why and how the fight began.

"My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me," Tommy claims on social media. "I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."



Tommy later shares photos of his bleeding lips which are soon deleted, and the 911 call made by his then-girlfriend Brittany Furlan is made public.

Three days before the incident, Tommy made claims on Twitter that Pamela is "still texting him asking for him back" slamming her Life Stories interview with Piers Morgan and accusing his ex-wife of "rehashing old shit" by responding to questions about their break-up and his assault.

Brandon claims the argument was largely down to his father's alleged alcoholism, and he acted in self-defence. This is something Tommy denies on Twitter by responding : "LMAAAO!!!! I'm happier than I've been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I'm f**kin' retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f**kin years I deserve it. You didn't arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!"

Pamela later backs up her son, releasing her own statement in a blog post titled 'Alcoholism is the Devil' . She wrote: "[Tommy's] actions are desperate and humiliating. He is a disaster spinning out of control. And he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new."

"I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind," she later adds, claiming Brandon and Dylan had been attempting to get Tommy to rehab. "Though he's made attempts to contact me. I have blocked him. It is impossible to reason with crazy."

On Valentine's Day 2019, Tommy marries Brittany Furlan and the couple remain together to this day.

By June that year, he seems to have repaired the issues with his sons, and they are snapped having dinner together in Los Angeles.

After splitting with Rami, Pamela returns from living in the French Riviera to her native Canada, setting up home on Vancouver Island.

In January 2020, she marries her fourth husband, film producer Jon Peters, but they split a month later and Pamela later denies ever being legally married to him.

On Christmas Eve 2020, Pamela announces her marriage to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

They split on January 20, 2022.

Neither Pamela nor Tommy were involved in the making of Pam & Tommy.

Pam & Tommy airs Tuesdays on Hulu in the US and Wednesdays on Disney+ in the UK.

