Pamela Anderson is 'setting the record straight' following Pam & Tommy with her own Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson has announced that she's releasing her own Netflix documentary, focused on "setting the record straight". The news comes weeks after the release of Pam & Tommy on Disney+ and Hulu, with the dramatised series telling the story of Pamela and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape.



Here's everything we know about Pamela Anderson's upcoming Netflix documentary so far...

When was Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary announced?

Pamela announced the news via an Instagram post on 2nd March. The picture features a handwritten note with the Netflix logo, signed off (fabulously) with what seems to be Pamela's very own lipstick print.

The actress wrote, "My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story."

Writing in the caption, Pamela added simply, "- Pamela Xx 💋," with the picture currently her only post on Instagram.

Other celebs certainly seem excited about the announcement too, with Paris Hilton commenting, "Love you sis ❤️."

Netflix revealed more details about the doc on Twitter, announcing, "Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary," alongside a picture of the star plus her handwritten note.

They went on, "The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.



The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

Who is working on Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary?

Making the project even more exciting, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, will work as a producer on the documentary, according to Digital Spy.

Brandon also shared the announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, "The Real Story". Meanwhile, Ryan White will serve as director.

When will Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary be released?

There's no official word on a release date yet, so watch this space!





