Pamela Anderson Says Her Sons Were 'Horrified' Over Her 'Natural' Progression

Pamela Anderson seems done with living up to the male gaze.

The “Baywatch” star — whose ultra feminine and glammed-up appearance contributed to impossibly high beauty standards for women in the 1990s — made headlines in September when she decided to ditch her signature look and attend Paris Fashion Week without makeup.

Anderson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in September. Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

In an interview with fashion and lifestyle outlet Highsnobiety that was published last week, the former Playboy model said that her decision to go makeup-free has been a part of her “healing experience” and noted that she now uses a “more natural” beauty routine. She also shared how the choice to get rid of her glam team made those closest to her, including her two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, nervous.

“My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team,’” Anderson said. “And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’ I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself. I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.’ And they were just horrified.”

Anderson said that her decision to go makeup-free has been a part of her "healing experience." Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Anderson’s decision to nix the makeup has received praise.

Scarlett Johansson called Anderson’s makeup-free look at Paris Fashion Week “powerful,” while Jamie Lee Curtis said she was “so impressed and floored” by the “Home Improvement” actor’s “act of courage and rebellion.”

Elsewhere in her Highsnobiety interview, Anderson said that the look that made her famous was never authentic.

“I was actually always a tomboy growing up,” she said. “I never wanted to wear a dress. I was athletic. I made mud pies.”

She also hinted as to why she initially embraced a style that wasn’t really hers.

Anderson has received praise from Scarlett Johansson and Jamie Lee Curtis for her makeup-free look. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

“We all get roped into, ‘Oh, I want to be successful so I can have this and this, and show people that I’m cool, chic, admired,’” Anderson said. “And then we’re all just left with debt and a fancy car. It’s just like chasing age. You’re not going to win. A life is less conclusive than that.”

