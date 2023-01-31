Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere

Michelle Lee
·2 min read
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere; Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere; Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks.

On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker.

The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with a low scoop neck and body-hugging silhouette. She also dazzled in statement jewelry by Cicada Jewelry and Delfina Delettrez and stood poised in red Christian Louboutin heels.

Anderson also took a page out of her own beauty book. She styled her blonde locks into her iconic, '90s tousled updo with face-framing bangs and donned a smokey eye makeup look.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson's Most Iconic Looks of All Time

Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Pamela Anderson

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary

In speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, the model opened up about her experience revisiting her past, which was an essential part in creating the documentary, as well as writing her memoir, Love, Pamela, both out Tuesday.

"Of course it's emotional for me," Anderson shared. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

She added, "That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

On the carpet, Anderson was also supported by her two sons with ex rocker husband Tommy LeeBrandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee — who posed with their mom at the Tudum Theater. Brandon opted for a classic navy blue suit while Dylan rocked a black sequin suit and sunglasses.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Her Iconic Fluffy Pink Hat with an Even Bigger Feathery White Hat

Anderson is a forever fashion icon to many – that includes the star herself who's previously recreated some of her well-known ensembles in present day.

In December, she brought glamor to the French suburbs for an appearance at the Jacquemus Spring 2023 runway show.

Pamela Anderson attends the &quot;Le Raphia&quot; Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

There, she donned a sheer white halter-neck gown and a show-stopping feather hat, which brought many back to the 1999 VMAs and the famous pink fluffy hat she wore to it.

Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson rollout

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty

Back then she paired the Ivy Supersonic piece with a busty corset, colorful bejeweled trousers and a purple choker matching the vibrant eyeshadow on her eyelids — a getup that still holds sartorial relevance over 20 years later.

Latest Stories

  • Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary

    The actress, along with her son Brandon, spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the premiere of the new documentary on Monday night in Los Angeles

  • Pamela Anderson's New Memoir: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations, from Jack Nicholson to JFK Jr.

    Pamela Anderson's new memoir Love, Pamela, out now, includes many surprising revelations, including some shocking encounters

  • Pamela Anderson wears Baywatch-inspired red dress for premiere

    The actress looked chic in a slinky gown by Naeem Kahn

  • James May breaks silence over Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column

    Clarkson’s longtime co-presenter also said ‘The Grand Tour’ is not ‘under threat’ because of recent scandal

  • Body language expert reveals signs you're giving someone the 'ick'

    body language expert has revealed the signs you’re giving someone the ‘ick’ - including the person leaning away from you and folding their arms.Adrianne Carter, 53, suggests a date can show they aren’t interested in you - or you’re turning them off - by creating distance between you both.She suggests they might move an object, like a menu, in front of them - to create a barrier if they’re not interested.Adrianne says a date might be going well and they’re likely to fancy you if they hold eye contact, lean towards you, raise their eyebrows or roll their sleeves up.Adrianne, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said: “A really simple rule for dates is when someone is leaning in - getting closer to you - it’s probably going well.SWNS

  • Sophie Turner Styles the Corsage Trend With Super-Skinny Pants

    She's red-hot from head to toe.

  • New DC boss says canceling Batgirl was the right move: 'That film was not releasable'

    Leslie Grace was set to star as Barbara Gordon in the almost-finished film.

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Bo Horvat after trade to Islanders: 'I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life'

    Things can change very quickly in the NHL. Just ask Bo Horvat.

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad