Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere

Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks.

On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker.

The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with a low scoop neck and body-hugging silhouette. She also dazzled in statement jewelry by Cicada Jewelry and Delfina Delettrez and stood poised in red Christian Louboutin heels.

Anderson also took a page out of her own beauty book. She styled her blonde locks into her iconic, '90s tousled updo with face-framing bangs and donned a smokey eye makeup look.

Pamela Anderson

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Pamela Anderson

In speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, the model opened up about her experience revisiting her past, which was an essential part in creating the documentary, as well as writing her memoir, Love, Pamela, both out Tuesday.

"Of course it's emotional for me," Anderson shared. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

She added, "That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

On the carpet, Anderson was also supported by her two sons with ex rocker husband Tommy Lee — Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee — who posed with their mom at the Tudum Theater. Brandon opted for a classic navy blue suit while Dylan rocked a black sequin suit and sunglasses.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee

Anderson is a forever fashion icon to many – that includes the star herself who's previously recreated some of her well-known ensembles in present day.

In December, she brought glamor to the French suburbs for an appearance at the Jacquemus Spring 2023 runway show.

Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

There, she donned a sheer white halter-neck gown and a show-stopping feather hat, which brought many back to the 1999 VMAs and the famous pink fluffy hat she wore to it.

Pamela Anderson rollout

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty

Back then she paired the Ivy Supersonic piece with a busty corset, colorful bejeweled trousers and a purple choker matching the vibrant eyeshadow on her eyelids — a getup that still holds sartorial relevance over 20 years later.