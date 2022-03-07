Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago : 'A Dream Fulfilled'

pamela anderson

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be ... Pamela!

Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

The Baywatch alum will take on the lead role of Roxie — a wannabe vaudevillian who murders a man she is having an affair with, and becomes famous as a result — in an eight-week engagement running from April 12 through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre in N.Y.C.

"I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse's & Gwen Verdon's work. Ann Reinking, too," Anderson, 54, said in a press release. "Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled."

Gwen Verdon, Pamela Anderson and Renee Zellweger

Jack Mitchell/Getty; Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Miramax/courtesy Everett From L to R: Gwen Verdon in Chicago on Broadway (1975); Pamela Anderson; Renée Zellweger in Chicago (2002)

Anderson's appearance as Roxie will come after the role was originated by Verdon in the 1975 Broadway production, with music by John Kander and a book by Fosse and Fred Ebb.

Other big names who have stepped into Roxie's dance shoes on stage over the years include Reinking, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Michelle Williams, as well as Renée Zellweger in the 2002 Chicago film adaptation opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones as rival and fellow murderess Velma Kelly.

Anderson continued in the release, "Performing Fosse, you don't have time to get in your head. You can't dance, sing and think at the same time."

"There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work," added the actress and activist. "Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

News of Anderson's upcoming stint on the Great White Way comes as Hulu's Pam & Tommy wraps this week and five days after Anderson (who was not involved with the series) announced that she will open up about her storied life in an upcoming documentary for Netflix.

Directed by The Keepers' Ryan White, the upcoming documentary film is also co-produced by one of Anderson's sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with her now-ex-husband Tommy Lee.

An official logline for the "definitive" movie calls it an "intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

In a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead shared to Instagram, Anderson wrote, "My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & Alive to tell the real story."

Tickets for Chicago can be purchased at chicagothemusical.com.