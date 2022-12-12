Pamela Anderson Attends Jacquemus SS23 Show in Le Bourget

Style icon Pamela Anderson was one of the many celebrities who attended Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2023 showcase in Paris.

Wearing a full Jacquemus look, Anderson arrived in a white halter-neck dress which featured a thigh-high split, accessorized with a single sheer glove and a white pair of leather sandals. The star's standout accessory, however, was an oversized straw hat complete with delicate cream fringing to complement her dress. It appears that fringing was one of the core themes of this season's show, with guests subjected to hay falling from the ceiling throughout.

Not too dissimilar to Anderson's MTV Video Music Awards look from 1999 (which multiple fans recreate time and time again, including Megan Fox at Art Basel Miami), the textured piece continues to be the actor's accessory of choice and honestly, we can see why.

The show took place at Le Bourget, outside Paris and alongside Anderson, the front row featured the likes of Iris Law and Amina Muaddi to Christine Quinn and Emma Chamberlain.

Take a look at Pam Anderson's ultra-chic look above and check out the other celebrity arrivals below.

In other news, Stella McCartney joined forces with Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara.