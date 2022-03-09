'Pam & Tommy': Lily James looked like a 'complete lunatic' under her Pamela Anderson makeup

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES – Lily James completely transformed herself to star as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" (finale now s

The "Cinderella" actress required four hours each day in the makeup chair for everything from a prosthetic chest to a prosthetic forehead with Anderson's famously thin eyebrows attached to complete the look.

While her final appearance was stunning, James' actual look under all the makeup was not, the star admitted Wednesday night at the Los Angeles "Pam & Tommy" finale premiere.

"I had this prosthetic forehead, so to make it work I had bleached my eyebrows underneath," said James. "So I walked around with what looked like no eyebrows during the whole job, looking like a complete lunatic."

Seth Rogen, who plays Rand Gauthier, the jilted worker who said he unwittingly stole the couple's sex tape in a safe theft – setting off events that rapidly went out of control – concurred that James' in-between look was slightly disturbing.

A prosthetic chest, hours of tattoos: How 'Pam & Tommy' transformed Lily James, Sebastian Stan

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in &quot;Pam &amp; Tommy.&quot;
Lily James as Pamela Anderson in "Pam & Tommy."

"Sometimes (when) I saw Lily mid-transformation I felt like I was seeing something that I shouldn't be seeing," he said. "She'd be like, 'Hi!' and I would be like, 'We shouldn't talk now.' "

James said the four-hour daily make-up process required a 3:30 a.m. wakeup call for her day on set. But she used the time to get into the mindset of the '90s icon in telling the story of Lee and Anderson's infamously stolen sex tape.

"It was amazing; I was listening to music of the 1990s or watching interviews with Pamela," said James, discussing the downtime. "It was like a meditation going into the day. Portraying this was such a huge challenge. I needed those four hours to really prep."

Sebastian Stan also required extensive time in the makeup chair to transform to Mötley Crüe drummer Lee, including the placement of extensive tattoos (Lee has more than 30).

Fact-checking 'Pam & Tommy': Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and the stolen sex tape

Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) in his Malibu home in &quot;Pam &amp; Tommy.&quot;
Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) in his Malibu home in "Pam & Tommy."

"Every three days they had to be reapplied," said Stan, who enjoyed rocking the look off-set. "It's interesting walking through East L.A. with tattoos."

Stan and James agreed that the makeup process and the dead-on "Pam & Tommy" costumes were crucial in helping them find the characters they were trying to portray onscreen. Once they fully looked the part, they felt ready to step into the roles of the real-life icons.

"I think it was our first camera test, when we actually had all the tattoos, the wig and the costumes," said Stan. "Lily and I kind of looked at each other and were like, 'Maybe we're going to be OK."

James says it's important to tell the story of the sex-tape theft, and its eventual viral release, to provide insight into the true events – and the true victims of the crime and worldwide scandal.

"What was so fascinating about this was learning the whole untold story, Reading these scripts was such a punch in the gut," said James. "It's so disheartening yet so important to look at it, and explore and realize our own culpability here."

Rogen said he viewed Gauthier "as someone who put no thought into his actions. I tried to portray someone who was not thinking very much and who looks like he was not thinking about what he was doing. If there was like a mantra in my head that I was repeating it was, 'Why is this happening to me?' In my head that's all the character was thinking... He's not a smart man."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Pam & Tommy': Lily James had 'no eyebrows' as Pam Anderson

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coronation Street spoilers: Shock return revealed, plus Jacob attacks Simon

    Here's your full Corrie spoiler rundown for 14-18 March 2022.

  • Coronation Street spoiler pictures show Adam fight back

    Michael is delighted to see Grace back, but he's unaware that there's an ulterior motive behind her return. Daisy has tipped off Daniel over Adam getting drunk and flirting with a girl at The Rovers. Adam has told the girl that his wife died in a car crash, but Daniel tells her that Sarah is very much alive.

  • Coronation Street unveils plans for set expansion

    The plans show an ambitious new exterior set build called the Weatherfield Precinct.

  • Lily James returns to her glamorous self in golden gown for 'Pam & Tommy' finale

    Lily James goes out with a bang in Roberto Cavalli semi-sheer golden gown for 'Pam & Tommy' finale premiere.

  • Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in New Spy Thriller "Argylle"

    Apple TV+ has revealed a first look image at Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in its latest spy thriller...

  • Lily James and Sebastian Stan Celebrate ‘Pam & Tommy’ at Finale Premiere

    The two stars joined their cast members on the red carpet Tuesday night to mark the end of the hit limited series.

  • Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Pete Davidson and How Much of Their Love Story She'll Share on TV

    Variety devoted its cover story to the Kardashian-Jenners and their new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian was the most open of the sisters to discuss how much of her love life viewers can expect to see in the show.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.