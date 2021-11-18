'Pam & Tommy' first trailer: Sebastian Stan transforms as Tommy Lee, Lily James as Pamela Anderson

"Say hi to Pam and Tommy."

Producer Seth Rogen used this introduction on Twitter Wednesday to herald the first teaser trailer of the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy." The drama centered on the infamous 1995 sex tape drama features dead-ringer Lily James as "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The real rockstar couple dominated the tabloids with their four-day whirlwind romance and 1995 marriage. The tabloids exploded after the couple's honeymoon sex tape was stolen and leaked to the public.

Rogen is without his trademark beard in the trailer playing the Rand Gauthier, the disgruntled employee who stole and distributed the tape.

"I’m on that tape, same as you," Stan’s Tommy Lee says in the trailer, as the two work frantically to stop the tape release. “No, not like me you’re not,” James’ Anderson replies.

Anderson and Lee divorced in 1998 following a tumultuous relationship.

Rocker Courtney Love, a friend of Anderson, has been a vocal critic of the Hulu series, calling it "vile" and "outrageous" in May after Stan and James were featured in first look photos.

The series’ cast includes Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Director Craig Gillespie reteams with Stan from "I, Tonya," where Stan played Jeff Gillooly alongside Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding.

The limited series "Pam & Tommy" will premiere on Hulu on Feb. 2, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Pam & Tommy': Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Hulu sex tape drama