Palomo Spain Marries the Divine Feminine and Masculine for SS24

Palomo Spain transported us into romantic fever dream as it showcased a sumptuous display of sensual silhouettes for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo stayed true to his heritage, while serving up a buffet of provocative and enchanting garments for all who wish to embrace their inner divine feminine and masculine as Palomo is never shy about genderless fashion.

Who

The Idol's Moses Sumney and the Clermont Twins attended with the latter audibly sharing their praise for the collection during the show.

Where

For this season of New York Fashion Week, Palomo Spain treated its guests to an afternoon in The Plaza, making us truly feel like Eloise as they were surrounded by gilded walls and gold-trimmed mirrors. Roses were gifted to each attendee as the blooming flowers dominated the room, covering a fountain center piece as well.

Saw

While the brand utilized a simplistic color palette of white, black, pink and red, the garments were anything but. Feather trimmed camisoles joined sheer lace tanks embroidered with the same red roses that overtook the room. The cast was mostly male-presenting, emphasizing the feminine nature of the clothing even moreso. Denim shorts with a rear peekaboo cutout sat alongside lace bloomers and high neck dresses Frida Kahlo might've worn. Headpieces were a standout accessory as Marie Antoinette-like hats enlivened the runway joining elaborate rose chokers and ear cuffs, as well as one playful jumbo rose clutch. The models were not shy about making eye contact with the audience, adding to the collection's sexual undercurrent.

Touch

Feathers, lace, denim and leather dominated the collection with ruffles also being in abundance. Palomo Spain also made subtle Adam and Eve references with the addition of vines wrapped around certain models' arms.

Hear

The room was filled with fast-paced rhythmic instrumentals, as well as flamenco music with Rosalía's voice coming through at times.

Taste

Palomo Spain's SS24 collection was one of pure decadence. From the moment, one walked in the door, they were hit with the sweet smell of roses, setting a romantic tone. Through the use of elevated fabrics and textiles, garments maintained a sense of etherealness while their apparent sensuality tugged at our heart strings.