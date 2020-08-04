Palomar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) _ Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $12 million.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.2 million.

Palomar shares have increased 89% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $95.45, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press