Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is raising funds for roads, more. Here’s how to donate

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, North Texas’ first new state park in 25 years, is set to open in late 2023.

The “hill country of the north” state park is located on over 4,800 acres of undeveloped land about an hour west of Fort Worth and four miles outside the city of Strawn.

Texas’ state parks see 10 million annual visitors with campsites booked months in advance, the Star-Telegram previously reported, making Palo Pinto Mountains State Park an anticipated addition for outdoors enthusiasts.

Park Ranger James Adams points out features on the park design maps Sept. 16, 2021, at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, which is still under construction.

The park will have around 60 campsites, from primitive to RV, and 20 miles of trails for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Palo Pinto Mountains’ main buildings and amenities will be concentrated in a 140-acre area, leaving the majority of the park lightly developed.

Park superintendent James Adams told the Star-Telegram that there are prehistoric campsites on the grounds and a paleolithic point that could be anywhere from 8,000 to 16,000 years old.

Tucker Lake, located in the park, will be open for campers to fish, boat, swim and birdwatch, although motorboats will not be permitted. One of the park’s most picturesque scenes of cascading hills was dubbed by Adams as the “Y’all come back view,” a visual reminder for city folk to make the hour return trip.

Clouds are reflected on the calm waters of Tucker Lake at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, which is still under construction.

Fundraising for the park continues ahead of its opening next year, with all donations to be leveraged with $21 million in public funds for roadway construction, trails, campsites and more.

Donations can be made in any amount on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. The private fundraising goal for Palo Pinto Mountains is $11 million, KERA reports, and Texas Parks and Wildlife is over halfway to their goal.

Visit tpwf.org/palopinto to make a donation to the state park.