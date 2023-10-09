Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) delivers shareholders splendid 29% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.2% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) share price has soared 254% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last week the share price has popped 4.2%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Palo Alto Networks only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, Palo Alto Networks can boast revenue growth at a rate of 22% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 29% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Palo Alto Networks worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Palo Alto Networks is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Palo Alto Networks will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Palo Alto Networks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 29% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Palo Alto Networks better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Palo Alto Networks you should be aware of.

