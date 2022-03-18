Palmieri scores late, Islanders beat rival Rangers 2-1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Islanders
    New York Islanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Rangers
    New York Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Kreider
    Chris Kreider
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anders Lee
    Anders Lee
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ilya Sorokin
    Ilya Sorokin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Palmieri
    Kyle Palmieri
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 2-1 Thursday night.

Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Chris Kreider scored his 40th goal — and league-best 21st on the power play — and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves for the Rangers, who had won two straight.

Palmieri got his 11th goal of the season with 2:44 left with assists to defensemen Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock. Palmieri has points in six straight games and in nine of his last 10.

Sorokin was spectacular from the start as the Islanders continued their recent strong play against their long-time rivals at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are 8-3-0 in their last 11 visits to Rangers’ home ice, winning three of four last season.

The matchup was the first at the Garden between the teams this season. This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Islanders.

The Rangers won the previous matchup this season, 4-1 at UBS Arena on Nov. 24 when the Islanders were missing seven regulars due to COVID-19 and three more players with injuries.

After a frenetic first period - which featured numerous end-to-end rushes and stellar goaltending at both ends, Lee finally broke through 49 seconds into the second on the power play.

Lee extended his goal-scoring streak to six games – during which he has nine goals – with his 23rd of the season. Assists went to Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson. Michael Grabner – in 2011 - is the only other Islanders player to score in six straight games in the last 26 years. And with the 207th goal of his career, Lee passed John Tonelli for 11th place on the franchise list. Lee also wears No. 27, which was retired for Tonelli two years ago.

Both goaltenders were outstanding from the start in a tense game that felt like a playoff clash.

Shesterkin made seven stops in the first while his Sorokin had 12, including a spectacular acrobatic stick denial of Artemi Panarin early in the period.

The play evolved as Frank Vatrano – acquired by the Rangers from Florida on Wednesday – slid the puck to Panarin in the left circle from which Panarin whipped the puck towards a practically empty net. However, Sorokin managed to block the shot with the lower shaft of his stick while floundering on his back.

Sorokin continued his sterling night in the second, stopping Kreider on breakaway midway through the period.

The Rangers had a power-play chance when Scott Mayfield was called for interference and Kreider finally took advantage by rifling it past Sorokin with 6:22 left in the period. 13:38. Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba assisted on the goal.

Kreider became the 25th player in franchise history to reach the 40-goal plateau. Since 1996-97 only five Rangers have scored 40, the most recent being Kreider’s linemate Mika Zibanjead with 41 goals two seasons ago. Kreider also is the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to score 20 or more power-play goals in a season.

HOME SUCCESS

The Rangers fell to 20-7-3 at home, including 7-3-1 in the last 10. They play 12 of their remaining 21 games at home with all but one of those 21 contests against Eastern Conference opponents. April 19 at home against Winnipeg is the exception.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY HISTORY

Thursday’s game was the fourth St. Patrick’s Day contest between the long-time rivals. The Islanders won twice at Nassau Coliseum, 5-2 in 1979 and 6-3 in 1990. Brian Leetch scored the only goal against Garth Snow in a 2003 matchup at Madison Square Garden as Mike Dunham recorded the shutout for the Rangers.

NOTES: The teams meet again April 1 at Madison Square Garden and April 21 at UBS Arena. ... The Rangers scratched D Libor Hajek and F Julien Gauthier and continued to be without injured F Kaapo Kakko, who hasn’t played since Jan. 21. ... The Islanders scratched F Kieffer Bellows, F Ross Johnston and D Sebastian Aho.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Islanders: Host Dallas on Saturday.

Allan Kreda, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Too little, too late: Brian Jean can't save the UCP

    The election of Jason Kenney's most outspoken conservative critic may be bad for his stranglehold on the UCP, but the party's policies are still a disaster for working Albertans, says Unifor.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;