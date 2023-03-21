Palmetto sweeps again at GMAC tennis. Gulliver Prep water polo excels. Plus more results

Palmetto repeated as GMAC Champions in boys’ and girls’ tennis.

After sweeping last season’s tournament, the Panthers did it again this season.

In the boys’ finals, Palmetto defeated Miami Beach 5-0.

No.1 Michael Larinov d. Max Goldemberg 6-4, 6-4. No.2 Matteo Sama d. Bosko Matovic 6-2, 7-5. No.3 Alessio Guarino d. Borys Kravvhenko 6-0, 6-0. No.4 Cason Campbell d. Shimon Scherr 6-0, 6-0. No.5 Paul Sasso d. Mathew Tibi 6-0, 6-0.

In the girls’ finals, Palmetto defeated MAST 5-0.

No.1 Mia Sorrentino d. Micaela Tarazona 6-0, 6-0. No.2 Stephanie Hylton d. Ashania Martinez 6-1, 6-0. No.3 Brooke Revuelta d. Nila Cruz 6-0, 6-4. No.4 Alessia Franco d. Annika Risvaer 6-1, 6-0. No.5 Madeleine Chellas d. Mariana Mazzotta 6-1, 6-0.

Water polo

The Gulliver Prep boys’ and girls’ water polo teams excelled at the Gulliver Prep Invitational.

The girls (18-1) went 5-0 in the event, and the boys (15-3-1) were 4-1.

The field consisted of eight girls’ teams and eight boys’ teams.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 13, Miami Country Day 5: Captain Giorgia Pascual 3 goals,1 assist, 1 steal; Co-Captain Gaby Montalvo 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Reese Rosenthal 2 goals, 5 assists, 5 steals.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 22, Miami Beach 4: Gaby Montalvo 6 goals, 2 assists, 1 earned exclusion; Kathleen Serig 5 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals; Mariana Bernal 1 goal, 5steals, 2 assists; Sofia Beltran 9 blocks, 1 assist.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 11, Williston-Massachusetts 5: Gaby Montalvo 4 goals, 3 steals; Aria Torretta 3 goals, 4 steals; Giorgia Pascual 2 goals, 1 steal, 1 assist.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 16, ATM 3: Gaby Montalvo 5 goals, 4 steals, 1 assist; Fernanda Cerqueira 4 goals, 2 steals; Kathleen Serig 1 goal, 2 assists, 2 steals.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 10, Cutler Bay 2: Sofia Beltran 11 blocks, 2 steals; Kathleen Serig 3 goals, 3 steals, 2 assists; Gaby Montalvo 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 13, Miami Country Day 5: Leo Isom 7 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal; Co-Captain Daniel Preston 4 goals, 2 steals, 3 earned exclusions; Gabe Lewis 2 assists, 2 steals; Toby Schoenwald 1 goal, 3 assists, 1 steal.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 11, Ransom Everglades 7: Daniel Preston 4 goals, 3 assists, 2 earned excisions; Captain Harry Sharma 5 goals, 4 steals, 1 assist; Leo Isom 9 blocks, 1 steal.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 13, MAST 6: Sebastian Piedra 4 goals, 9 steals, 1 assist; Toby Schoenwald 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals; Mateo Balestra 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 steals.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 14, Cutler Bay 1: Harry Sharma 4 goals, 1 steal; Leo Isom 4 goals, 3 steals; Sebastian Piedra 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 steal.

BOYS: St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Gulliver Prep 6

Baseball

South Plantation’s baseball team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off McArthur 8-7 for its first win of the season.

Stoneman Douglas is undefeated at 10-0, and Belen Jesuit is 9-1 as is NSU University School and Doral Academy 9-2. North Broward Prep (9-2) beat Taravella (8-2), and Sunset improved to 8-2 by beating Nova to snap a 2-game skid.

Belen Jesuit 9, Keys Gate 7: Bel: WP Andres Hernandez 3 R, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 HR, 6 K; Jordan Cordero 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Brandon DeGoti 3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Gabriel Vich 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R; Markus Gonzalez 2-4, R, 2 RBI. KG: Hector Arrieta 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Ryan Rodriguez 2-4, HR, RBI; Alejandro Porta 2-4, RBI; Adiel Azuara 1-3, 2B. Bel (9-1), KG (2-8).

Cypress Bay 8, Coral Glades 4: Fabio Marquez Ysla 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Nicolas Linville 2-3, R, RBI; Christopher Discala 1-1, HR, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI; Gabriel Gener 3 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 3 K; Jake Sasse 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K. CB (5-5-1), CG (6-5).

Doral Academy 6, TERRA 1: Adrian Santana 3-4, RBI; Michael Torres 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Alejandro ludeiro 1-3, RBI; WP Keyler Gonzalez 5 IP, 0 ER, 10 K. Dor (9-2).

Goleman 4, Killian 2: Larry Rodriguez 3-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI; Julian Garcia 1-2, BB, RBI; Nando Mieses 1-2, 2B, HBP, R; WP Erick Torres 5 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 8 K. Gole (6-4), Kln (4-4).

Hialeah 4, Ferguson 1: Andy Castillo 2-4, 2 R; Alex Perez 1-3, HBP, 2B, RBI; Jorge Barba 2-3, HBP, R, RBI; WP Anthony Garcia 4.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K. Hia (4-4), Ferg (4-5).

Monsignor Pace 11, Brito 0: Hector Roca 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Luis Munoz 2-3, R, RBI; Robert Kramer 2-3, R, RBI; Angelo Prieto 1-1, BB, R, 2 RBI; WP John Caballero 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K; Dylan Llanes 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 5 K. MP (4-4).

North Broward Prep 5, Taravella 1: NBP: Nathanael Coupet 2-3, HR, R, 2 RBI; Gian DeCastro 1-2, HBP, HR, R, 2 RBI; Mateo Gray 1-3, 2B, R; WP Mateo Gray 5.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 10 K; Riley Luft 1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K. Tar: Anthony Quigley 2-3, R, SB; Javier Miranda 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K. NBP (9-2), Tar (8-2).

NSU University 8, Chaminade-Madonna 7: Bradyn Potter 4-5, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Mack Manuel 3-4, 2 RBI; Rocco Rovetto 3-4, 2B, R; Luke Pfister 2-4, R; Logan Hallaran 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K. NSU U (9-1), C-M (3-7).

Palmetto 11, SLAM 0: WP Brody Seeds (2-1); Blake Brookins 3-3, 3B, 2 R, 5 RBI, SB; Michael Arnold 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sebastian Font 1-2, 2 R, 1 SB. Plm (3-3).

Pine Crest 11, South Broward 1: Ian Hurt 3-3, 3B, HR, 2 R, RBI; Stephen Gladding 2-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 7 RBI; Alex Schnurman 1-2, HBP, 2 R. WP Mason Koczwara 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K. PC (5-5), SB (6-6).

Schoolhouse Prep 7, Coral Shores 4: Arrony Pirela 3-3, BB, 2 R, RBI; Victor Torres 2-3, 2 2B, HBP, R, 2 RBI; Jake Padro 1-3, BB, R, RBI; WP Dylan He Liu 4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K. CS: Dylan Bloom 3-4, RBI; Andrew Putetti 0-3, BB, R, RBI. SP (3-6-1).

South Broward 4, Pembroke Pines Charter 0: James Kelly 1-2, BB, R, RBI, 2 SB; Shaun Cupas Shapiro 1-2, BB, R; Carlos Castellanos 0-1, BB, SAC RBI; WP John Luechauer 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K. SB (6-5).

South Plantation 6, McArthhur 5: SP: Tanner Jenkins 3-4, 2B, HBP, R, 2 RBI; Julian Arango 2-3, HBP, R, RBI; Andrew Gollan 3-3, HBP. McA: Devin Grazzal 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Raymond Gonzalez 1-3, RBI. SP (1-6-1), McA (5-5).

Sunset 13, Nova 5: Andres Gonzalez 2-4, GS HR, HBP, R, 5 RBI; Johan Hidalgo 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Miguel Gonzalez 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; David Ruesca 1-4, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI; Brandon Espinosa 3 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K. Sun (8-2), N (5-4).

Stoneman Douglas 10, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Tennessee 1: Christian Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI; Rylan Lujo 1-2, 2B, HBP, R, 2 RBI; Devin Fitz-Gerald 1-2, 2 BB, R, RBI; Alex Rodriguez 1-2, HBP, 2 R, 2 SB; WP Gavin Gargiulo 4 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 8 K. SD (10-0).

Basketball state honors

Oliver Berens of St. Thomas Aquinas and Ochiel Swaby of Miami Country Day were named Florida Dairy Farmers Girls’ Basketball Coaches of the Year in their respective classifications as voted by coaches and media reps.

Berens is the state’s Class 6A Coach of the Year.

In his sixth year as head coach at Aquinas, Berens led his team to a 24-8 record and its third consecutive Class 6A state title. He has a record of 126-40 at Aquinas with a state runner-up finish in 2019.

Swaby is the state’s Class 3A Coach of the Year.

The two-time state Coach of the Year led his squad to a 25-7 record and the Class 3A state title. In 19 years at MCD, Swaby has compiled a 424-122 record with eight state championships.

Both are finalists for overall Coach of the Year honors in girls’ basketball.

Locals in final voting for player of the year and coach of the year in each classification: 6A: 1. Coach Oliver Berens (St. Thomas Aquinas); 3. Karina Gordon (St. Thomas Aquinas). 5A: 2. Jasleen Green (American Heritage-Plantation); 3. Coach Greg Farias (American Heritage-Plantation). 3A: 1. Coach Ochiel Swaby (Miami Country Day); 2. Kayla Nelms (Miami Country Day); 3. Lena Girardi (Westminster Academy). 2A: 2. Emely Rodriguez (Horeb Christian); 2. Coach Augustin Pelaez (Horeb Christian).

Tennis

GIRLS: Florida Christian School 6, Monsignor Edward Pace 1: No.1: Maya Ortiz (FCS) d. Didi Hall 6-0; No.2: Annabella Degoti (FCS) d. Grecia Cardenas 6-0; No.3: Daniella Pavon (FCS) d. Kaiya Neckles Gates. 6-0; No.4: Victoria Kaddour-Moore (FCS) d. Michelle Montes 6-0; No.5: Alyssa Ceballos (FCS) d. Natalia Bermudez 7-6 (8-6). Doubles: No.1: Annabella Degoti/Daniella Pavon (FCS) d. Didi Hall/Grecia Cardenas. 6-1; No.2 Michelle Montes/Natalia Bermudez (P) d. Christina Soto/Sophia Hernandez 6-4. FCS (2-4).

