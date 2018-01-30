Palmer scores 28, Nebraska rallies past Wisconsin 74-63

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Trailing by double digits in the second half, Nebraska seemed on the verge of a resume-crushing loss to a struggling Wisconsin team.

But a switch to a 1-3-1 zone on the defensive end and a scrapping of their sets for a spread-motion offense allowed the Cornhuskers to pull off an important comeback win.

James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed the second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory on Monday night.

''Those last 10 minutes, when you are playing four games in eight days, three on the road, that's pretty good fight out of your team to see them come out of here with a W,'' Nebraska coach Tim Miles said.

The Cornhuskers trailed by 11 points midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.

A spinning, one-handed dunk by Khalil Iverson gave Wisconsin a 55-44 advantage, but the Cornhuskers answered with 10 straight points to pull within 55-54 with 7:28 to play and continued rolling.

Keying the comeback for Nebraska was a zone that had Wisconsin flummoxed.

''We decided to be more aggressive with it, pick up full and trap a little bit just to try and change the momentum of the game,'' Miles said. ''Both of those things kind of worked hand in hand and you could just see our guys growing in confidence.''

Palmer scored 16 points during a 30-8 Nebraska run to close the game, including a layup that gave the Cornhuskers their first lead of the second half with 4:35 remaining.

Isaac Copeland added 17 points and Glynn Watson Jr. had 15 for Nebraska (17-8, 8-4 Big Ten).

''The inability to score or missing free throws affected what we were doing defensively,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''We weren't as sharp or as fine-tuned as what we had been for the first 30 minutes.