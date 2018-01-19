Palmer scores 19, leads Huskers in 72-52 rout of Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska got some long-awaited payback against No. 23 Michigan.

James Palmer Jr. scored 19 points, Isaiah Roby had a career-high 14 and the Cornhuskers beat the Wolverines 72-52 on Thursday night for their first win in the series since joining the Big Ten.

They also avenged last year's 93-57 loss to Michigan - their worst in Lincoln in program history - and handed the Wolverines their most lopsided Big Ten loss in five years.

''It's good to kind of flip the tables on them,'' Roby said. ''It was a big game for us, for sure.''

Nebraska (14-7, 5-3), which needed Palmer's 3-pointer to beat last-place Illinois 64-63 on Monday, led 32-21 at the half and never let Michigan get closer than 10 points in the last 17 minutes.

Michigan (16-5, 5-3), which had won nine of its last 10, suffered its most lopsided defeat since losing by 24 points at SMU in December 2015 and its worst against a Big Ten opponent since a 23-point loss to Michigan State in February 2013.

''This is a great lesson in humility against a great team,'' Michigan coach John Beilein said. ''This is the way the league is going to be all year long. If you're fortunate enough to keep winning, the crowds are going to get bigger and bigger and you're going to get everybody's best shot. We certainly got Nebraska's best shot.''

Charles Matthews had 15 points for the Wolverines, who shot 37.5 percent from the floor and a season-low 22.2 percent (4 of 18) on 3-pointers. Their 52 points were their fewest this season.

The Wolverines had come in 8-0 against the Huskers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12, and they had won 10 straight in the series.

''It's good to check that box,'' Nebraska coach Tim Miles said.

Last March, Michigan set the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points by an opponent and matched the arena record with 14 made 3-pointers.